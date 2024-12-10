This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield United, and they look well-placed to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United were relegated from the top flight last season after just one year in the division, but they will be aiming to bounce back at the first attempt this campaign.

Despite operating against a backdrop of takeover uncertainty, manager Chris Wilder was able to bring in 10 new signings during the summer transfer window, and many of those additions have made a big impact at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle Permanent Alfie Gilchrist Sheffield United Loan Harry Souttar Leicester City Loan Sam McCallum Norwich City Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Jamie Shackleton Leeds United Permanent Callum O'Hare Coventry City Permanent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace Loan Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Permanent Tyrese Campbell Stoke City Permanent

With question marks still remaining over whether the club's proposed takeover by Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy will be completed, Wilder has called for the situation to be resolved ahead of the January transfer window to enable him to further strengthen his squad.

The lack of depth in the Blades' squad has meant that Wilder has had to call upon a number of young players in the opening months of the season, but if he is able to bring in reinforcements in January, he could consider sanctioning a few loan exits.

Louie Marsh and Ryan One tipped for Sheffield United exits

When asked which players he believes may be set to leave the club in January, FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from the Blades Ramble YouTube channel, said that while they will not be pushing to depart, strikers Louie Marsh and Ryan One could both move on.

United reportedly rejected loan bids from Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Stockport County and Wrexham for Marsh in the summer, but he has made just two appearances this season, with both of those coming in the EFL Cup.

One has scored one goal in seven games for the Blades this campaign, and he has featured regularly as a substitute in recent weeks in the absence of Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster, but Jimmy believes that, like Marsh, he could benefit from playing regular football elsewhere.

"We're going very well this season, so fortunately for us, I don't think there's anyone who is keen to get out of the club," Jimmy said.

"There's been a good revamp of the squad, there's a lot of fresh blood and a lot of youngsters coming through as well, so it seems very harmonious camp.

"I'm going to flip it to a degree and say a player that I think is desperate for a loan in terms of helping his development is Louie Marsh.

"He isn't really making the squad on many occasions, but he has a huge future, some of the stuff he does for our Under-21s is incredible, and if he was to get a loan, perhaps in League One or Two, I think he could really flourish.

"I think Ryan One could also benefit from regular first-team football.

"He's made a couple of appearances off the bench for United recently, but that's been because of injuries to Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster.

"He's only really got in because others have been out injured, and he's done well with his chance, but now all of our strikers are coming back to full fitness, he's back to being fourth in line when we really only play one striker up front.

"To go out on loan would be valuable experience for Ryan One and I think he'd do really well."

Louie Marsh and Ryan One should take Ollie Arblaster inspiration

It may have been forced upon him due to the lack of squad depth, but Wilder has shown a willingness to give young players a chance this season.

Ollie Arblaster was one of United's key players prior to suffering a season-ending injury in November, while Sydie Peck and Femi Seriki have also impressed when handed an opportunity by Wilder this campaign.

Arblaster, Peck and Seriki all spent time away from Bramall Lane before establishing themselves in the first-team, so loan moves could be perfect for Marsh and One to show Wilder exactly what they are capable of.