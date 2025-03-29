Millwall have made steady progress under the guidance of Alex Neil, with the Scotsman coming in as Neil Harris’ successor earlier this season.

Whilst there is still plenty of football to play, the reality is that another year in the Championship beckons for the Lions.

You can be sure that plans are already being drawn up by the recruitment team, and it will be intriguing to see how Neil’s first full season at the club plays out.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

The importance of recruitment in the modern game is obvious, and Millwall have made some impressive moves in recent windows.

That includes the £14.5m sale of Romain Esse to Crystal Palace, which is proof that the Londoners are developing talented players, something that has to be part of the strategy moving forward.

Neil will no doubt hope that money can be reinvested further in the summer, and it could be an exciting time for Millwall, and here we look at how a dream window may play out…

Josh Coburn joins permanently

It has been claimed previously that Millwall want to sign Coburn permanently, with the big striker currently on loan at The Den from Middlesbrough.

Unfortunately, his season has been hit by injury, but when available, Coburn has made an impact.

His physicality means Coburn is a constant threat to the opposition, and he has chipped in with a few goals. As you would expect for a 22-year-old, there are areas that he can improve, but he has plenty of potential.

Therefore, he would be a good long-term addition for Millwall if they brought him in permanently, and he could kick-on to become an exciting player at this level in the years to come.

Louie Barry joins on loan

After his fantastic spell on loan at Stockport County from Aston Villa, a host of Championship clubs were keen on Barry in January - including Millwall.

The Lions missed out on Barry, who joined Hull City, but injury has cut short his time with Ruben Selles’ side.

Louie Barry's Stockport County Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 League Two 20 9 4 2024/25 League One 23 15 3

You would imagine the next step in his career is another loan to the second tier, and given Millwall’s previous interest, it would be no surprise if they were back in for the attacker.

With his pace, direct style and goal threat, he would bring something different to this side, and he could be integral for Neil. It won’t be easy to win the race for his signature, but Millwall should do all they can to bring him in.

Japhet Tanganga stays