This summer transfer window will be an important one for Stockport County as they enter a new league following their promotion from League Two last term.

Work has already begun with some high-profile departures from Edgeley Park, as club captain Paddy Madden could not come to an agreement over a new contract.

He was followed out of the door most notably by Ryan Croasdale, Antoni Sarcevic, Myles Hippolyte and Neill Byrne, leaving gaps to be filled in the Hatters squad.

Here, FLW looks at what County's dream summer business would look like...

Louie Barry rejoins

That Louie Barry made an impact during his loan spell at Edgeley Park is of little doubt, notching nine goals and four assists in 20 appearances for the club.

His stint with the Hatters was substantially hampered by an injury picked up during the game away at Crewe Alexandra which kept him out until the final few games of the season.

Fans were desperate to see more of Barry in a blue shirt but were doubtful it was possible unless another loan deal could be agreed.

However, those doubts were lifted somewhat when, in an interview with club media, owner Mark Stott confirmed the backroom staff are pushing hard for the permanent transfer of the 20-year-old, as part of a new strategy of going for younger, high-potential players.

It remains to be seen whether the details can be ironed out between County and Barry's parent club, Aston Villa, but it would be a landmark signing if they managed to pull it off.

Chris Conn-Clarke joins

The departure of Sarcevic in the midfield has left a vacancy for a creative, attack-minded central figure who is just as comfortable creating chances as he is finishing them.

As replacements go, they don't come quite as ready-made as Altrincham's Chris Conn-Clarke, who has been ripping up the National League from the centre of the park, and providing an incredible 22 goals and six assists in 46 games.

Conn-Clarke's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Teams Apps Goals Assists Altrincham 77 31 7 Waterford 16 1 3 Fleetwood Town 5 0 0 Chorley 2 0 0 Glentoran 1 0 0

At just 22 years old, he fits in with Stott's vision for young, high-potential players but his form has not gone unnoticed across the Football League, with reported rejected bids of £250k suggesting that it would not be a cheap and easy deal.

Stockport would, of course, have the added advantage that Conn-Clarke wouldn't need to relocate if he moved to Edgeley Park, but reported interest from the Championship means that it may be a tough battle for his signature.

It has been Conn-Clarke's first full season of note, so the jump may represent a slight risk, but reaping the richest rewards in the transfer market rarely comes without a degree of gambling.

Tanto Olaofe signs a new deal

One goalscorer already in position at Edgeley Park is Tanto Olaofe. He had the best season of his senior career in League Two last season, netting 20 goals and providing two assists in his fourth-tier campaign.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters at the beginning of 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract on arrival that will see him through until the summer of 2025.

There is no suggestion that he intends to look elsewhere as yet, but if he approaches the third tier in anything close to last season's form, a contract saga would surely ignite as we draw closer to next summer.

To protect Oloafe as an asset at the club and ensure County remain in control of negotiations, a new deal for the striker should be agreed as soon as possible.

Fraser Horsfall signs a new deal

Defender Fraser Horsfall finds himself in the same position contractually as Olaofe, and his future at the club may similarly need protecting, with his current deal taking him until the summer of 2025.

At 27 years old, offering an extension to Horsfall would not break the club's new strategy of not offering older players longer-term deals.

The centre-back barely missed a minute of football last season and was a core component of the Hatters' defensive unit, so his importance to the squad in a playing sense is clear.

Added to that, the departures of Madden, Croasdalem and Sarcevic leave Horsfall as one of the more senior leaders within the squad, an element that would be harder to replace, which means an extension should be a priority to prevent him potentially being poached for free next summer.

Cody Johnson heads out on loan

A key point of business this summer will be the next stage of development for Cody Johnson.

The 20-year-old recently signed a one-year extension, after a turbulent loan spell saw him join Rochdale but only complete their pre-season before being recalled and only getting minimal minutes for his parent club at the start of last season.

He did later join National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic on a short-term deal, but the Rochdale deal suggests the club would like to see him gain experience at a higher level.

Having struggled for minutes in League Two, he may find the consistent football he needs difficult to come by for County in the third tier this time around, but his extension shows the club clearly have faith in his development.

A loan deal in the National League or League Two would be ideal for Johnson, and he should be allowed to complete a full season with consistent first-team football. That way, the club can assess his level, and the midfielder will also have the opportunity to develop and transition into the senior game.