Highlights Stockport County returns to League One after a long journey back led by key players like Hinchliffe and Touray.

Injury woes present potential lineup challenges for the Hatters, with Mingi and Pye stepping up in key positions.

Exciting new signings like Bate and Fevrier add depth to the team, promising an unpredictable attack for County fans.

This Saturday will be a date that has been in the diary for a long time at Edgeley Park - Stockport County's re-introduction to League One after a substantial and long-winded spell away.

The Hatters dropped all the way to the National League North before being dragged back up to the fifth tier by legendary manager Jim Gannon, who - via a rough Simon Rusk spell - passed the baton to Dave Challinor to guide the club back to where they belong, under strong investment from owner Mark Stott.

For many County fans, getting back to where they are right now was always the aim, but the powers that be in SK3 have their sights set even further.

The journey continues with a home fixture against Cambridge United on 10 August.

Stockport County predicted XI

County have recruited well once again, giving Challinor some pleasant selection headaches ahead of the season opener. Here's how Football League World think they could line up...

GK: Ben Hinchliffe

The spot between the sticks is likely to be a key battleground at Edgeley Park, with the Hatters recruiting former Crawley Town man Corey Addai, who won't have joined to sit on the bench for too long.

However, Ben Hinchliffe, who has been with the club since the National League North, has shocked many fans with his ability to step up with the club through each promotion. He also took the Golden Glove in League Two last season, so it would not be a purely sentimental pick, but the journey from National League North to League One would no doubt be appreciated by the home crowd.

It feels just that Addai is tasked with unseating the incumbent Hinchliffe, rather than the other way round.

RB: Jay Mingi

Hatters fans may be getting uncomfortable flashbacks from last season, but injury issues have already set in before a whistle has been blown in the new campaign.

Macauley Southam-Hales is still recovering from a long-term lay-off and Kyle Knoyle has since joined him in the treatment room, with it being revealed by Challinor in a recent fan forum that Knoyle is expected to be out for three to four months, requiring surgery.

With that in mind, the adaptable Jay Mingi - who signed this summer from Colchester United - could fill this gap. He has played at right-back before and has recovered from his own slight knock to appear in County's final pre-season game against Carlisle United.

CB: Fraser Horsfall

There's little debate that the ever-dependable Fraser Horsfall will get the nod in the centre of defence for this clash. He played every minute of all but one League Two game last season and will be a key figure once again in the defensive unit.

It wouldn't be a shock to see him take over the captaincy role before this weekend, replacing the recently departed Paddy Madden, such is his importance to the current setup.

CB: Ethan Pye

One of the most exciting storylines from the 2023/24 season for County was the emergence of young centre-back Ethan Pye, who cemented his place as a regular starter with consistent, assured performances in the backline.

He fits neatly into the Hatters' strategy of focusing on high-potential young players, so he seems certain to get his chance to impress at this new level. The partnership between Pye and Horsfall was key to the club's League Two success last term, so it would take something big to interrupt that bond.

LB: Ibou Touray

Ibby Touray had a difficult time at points last season but still managed to end the campaign with more assists than any other County player in League Two.

Top County providers in League Two last season, as per FotMob Player Assists Ibby Touray 9 Odin Bailey 8 Macauley Southam-Hales 7 Antoni Sarcevic 7 Kyle Wootton 7

He's already struck up a strong link with Jack Diamond down the left side in pre-season. Adding that to the injuries suffered by both Ryan Rydel and loanee Tayo Adaramola makes Touray a shoo-in for this spot.

CM: Will Collar

Will Collar has long been touted for a move as high as the Championship by County fans, but it has transpired that he is almost knocking on that door without the need for a transfer.

The box-to-box midfielder is an incredible engine to have in the middle of the park and can contribute to all phases of play, so he would be a strong pick for the starting XI.

CM: Lewis Bate

Arriving at Edgeley Park from Leeds United this summer, Lewis Bate has already hit the ground running and is the name on the tip of everyone's tongues after a fantastic pre-season.

He was tipped by Challinor to be the player that could revolutionise the side and that early prediction seems to have legs. It would be a shock to see him omitted from the manager's first line-up.

CAM: Odin Bailey

Hot on the heels of Touray, Odin Bailey only had the left-back ahead of him in County's assists chart in League Two last term.

Midfield injuries, most notably to Nick Powell, may have opened the door for Bailey to stamp his mark on the third tier with County from the off. Giving a good early account of what he's capable of could be season-defining for the former Salford man.

RW: Jayden Fevrier

County were often thought to be missing a penetrative dribbler at times last season, especially after the loss of Louie Barry to injury, so Jayden Fevrier seemed a smart recruit.

Last season for Colchester, he completed more dribbles than any other player in both League One and League Two. The addition of the 21-year-old, along with Diamond, forms part of the suspected shift to traditional wingers by Challinor heading into this new campaign. It's a strong possibility the system gets its first run out on Saturday.

ST: Louie Barry

The Louie Barry saga is finally over at Edgeley Park, and it has reached a positive conclusion. He re-joins on another season-long loan after signing fresh terms with the Villans.

He is capable of playing across the front three but appeared most commonly as part of a front two with Tanto Olaofe. With injuries to Olaofe, Jack Stretton and Michael Mellon, Barry could find himself in from minute one this season.

LW: Jack Diamond

Another eye-catcher in pre-season has been Diamond, who arrived on a free transfer from Sunderland this summer. Similarly to both Fevrier and Barry, Diamond is not afraid to take on his man and try to make something happen. His blossoming relationship down the left flank with Touray is also worthy of keeping an eye on.

The plus point with this front three is that the trio are comfortable in any of the three roles, so the potential for constant in-game rotations could be a useful trick to blindside the Cambridge defence.