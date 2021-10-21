Louie Barry identifies his main Ipswich Town aim ahead of the club’s clash with Fleetwood Town

Ipswich Town forward Louie Barry has admitted that he is determined to help his side secure promotion to the Championship this season.

Signed by the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, the 18-year-old would have been hoping to make a positive impact for his new club during the opening stages of the current campaign.

However, Barry has only featured on five occasions for Ipswich in all competitions due to the presence of Macauley Bonne who has already reached double-figures in terms of goals in the third-tier.

Having witnessed his side secure a 4-0 victory over Portsmouth earlier this week, Ipswich manager Paul Cook may decide to select the same starting eleven for their clash with Fleetwood Town this weekend.

If this turns out to be the case, Barry could be forced to watch on from the sidelines again as he was an unused substitute at Fratton Park.

Making reference to his move to Ipswich ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Fleetwood, the forward has admitted that he is looking to help the club secure a return to the Championship next year.

Speaking on the latest edition of BBC Sport’s MOTDx In The Making series, Barry said: “It was kind of my decision to go out on loan and I was looking at Ipswich, which was probably my main ambition to go there from the start.

“Villa were really confident and believed in me and they were alright for me to go there.

“They [Ipswich] have got all the attributes to be a very successful team and hopefully this season I can help them towards the objective which is promotion.

“So I am going to work hard everyday and hopefully I can be where I want to be when I’m older.”

The Verdict

With Barry setting out a clear aim for his spell at Ipswich, it will be fascinating to see whether he is able to force his way into the club’s side in the coming weeks.

When you consider that Villa reportedly have the option to recall the forward from his loan spell in January, Barry’s time at Portman Road may be brought to an end if he fails to make a positive impression in the third-tier in the coming weeks.

A talented individual, the teenager may be able to convince Cook to give him the chance to prove himself at this level by impressing in training.

If Ipswich beat Fleetwood at Portman Road this weekend, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to climb the League One standings as they are currently 13th in the table.