With the transfer window set to open this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Ipswich Town decide to engage in any business.

Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna may be tempted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by drafting in some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

Ipswich may also opt to part ways with some of their fringe players who have failed to make an impact in League One this season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Ipswich transfer talking points ahead of January…

Louie Barry set to return to Aston Villa?

When Louie Barry joined Ipswich on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa in the summer window, he would have been hoping to feature regularly for the club.

However, the 18-year-old has struggled to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven during the current campaign as he has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions.

As per a recent report from the Birmingham Mail, Barry is currently having talks with McKenna about the possibility of returning to Villa.

Given that Barry is currently behind the likes of James Norwood and Macauley Bonne in the pecking order at Portman Road, it could be argued that he may need to be loaned out to another side if he is recalled by his parent-club.

Barry could potentially join Swindon Town as it is understood that the League Two team are interested in signing him.

Will Ipswich swoop for Manchester United man?

When you consider that McKenna worked as Manchester United’s assistant manager for several years before making the move to Ipswich earlier this month, it is hardly a surprise that he has been linked with a move for one of the players that he worked alongside during his time at Old Trafford.

According to The New Times, the Tractor Boys are believed to be interested in signing Teden Mengi who spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Derby County.

Before having his stint cut short by injury, the defender managed to show some glimpses of promise in the Championship as he made nine appearances for the Rams at this level.

Given that Ipswich have conceded 34 goals in the third-tier this season, they may need to strengthen their defence in January and thus a swoop for Mengi could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club.