Nottingham Forest

‘Lots to like’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans to transfer links with 20-goal ace

8 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles, according to the Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for Accrington this season, scoring 19 goals in 41 League One appearances.

The Northern Ireland international – who has scored 20 goals in 48 games across all competitions this term – also made his international debut earlier this season.

Charles is out of contract at the end of the season, but Stanley are likely to activate their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

According to the Athletic, though, Charles is on the Reds’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window, with Chris Hughton likely to want to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Forest have scored only 36 goals in 45 Championship matches this season and their leading goalscorer is Lewis Grabban with six goals to his name, with Glenn Murray and Lyle Taylor struggling for goals on a consistent basis this term.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the links with this League One hotshot…


