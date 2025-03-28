With links between Danny Rohl and the Southampton job intensifying once again over the last few weeks, attention has started to turn towards who Sheffield Wednesday could appoint if the German were to depart Hillsborough.

According to a report by Alan Nixon earlier in the week, it seems as though if a replacement for Rohl does end up being required, it could come from within the club.

With the Rohl links getting stronger, Nixon understands that current assistant boss Henrik Pedersen is currently the leading candidate to replace Rohl, should he move to the Saints.

If Pedersen were to take charge, it would be a move that would see Wednesday targeting a repeat of Rohl’s methods in as close a way as possible, which would likely see them continue in a similar vein as a side.

Sheffield Wednesday warned over potential “risky” appointment

Internal appointments are always the source of much discussion among a fanbase. They can be seen by many as a cheap option from an owner who doesn’t want to splash the cash on a more proven face with a bigger CV.

However, others point towards past success stories and suggest that continuity is the best way forward.

With that in mind, we spoke to FLW’s resident Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, to find out whether he believes Pedersen would be a good appointment, should Rohl leave for Southampton in the summer.

Patrick said: “On the surface, you could look at it and think it’s simply just a cheap appointment, in that somebody from within the club would maybe be a bit cheaper. I’m a long-term Chansiri critic, but I think on this occasion that might not actually be the case.

“We need to know a bit more about how we’ve got to this possibility. Has Danny Rohl been involved in this at all? If so, you could tell that would bring continuity in philosophy, in tactics and in how we want to move the club forward.

“I know Pedersen doesn’t have a long CV as a manager, but it may be a case of what does he do right now? What is he specialising in? What is his relationship with the players like?

“If he is heavily involved and is well-respected by the players, then that would definitely go in his favour. I can see the reasons why it could be a good choice.

“If this is more of a succession plan backed by Rohl, then it could be a very good appointment. There would certainly be a lot of risk to it, but that was also the case with Danny Rohl.”

Appointing Pedersen would give Wednesday chance to build on what Rohl has started

While it goes without saying that nobody at Hillsborough wants to see Danny Rohl depart the club, his stint in charge has been so impressive that there is seemingly a general acceptance that he will move on to bigger and better things at some point.

It would undoubtedly be a blow if that came as early as this summer, but with Southampton about to be relegated after a hugely disappointing Premier League effort, there would certainly be scope for Rohl to overhaul the squad and re-build the side in his image.

If Rohl is to head for the South Coast this summer, it would surely make the most sense for Wednesday to try and pick up what he has built and continue on as they are, such has been his success.

Henrik Pedersen managerial stats (as per Transfermarkt) Club Games W D L Win % Vendsyssel FF 82 30 21 31 36.58% Stromsgodset 49 13 15 21 26.53% Eintracht Braunschweig 14 2 5 7 14.28% HB Koge 59 23 15 21 38.98% Red Bull Salzburg U19s 61 41 14 6 67.21%

The best way to do that is surely by opting for Pedersen. Although the Dane has played second-fiddle to Rohl during their time at Wednesday, he does have recent experience of being a manager, having taken charge of Vendsyssel FF, Stromsgodset and Eintracht Braunschweig in recent years.

Crucially, though, he would likely oversee a very similar philosophy and style of play to what Rohl has had so much success with in his time at the club so far.

There is no doubt that Wednesday are moving in the right direction under Rohl, and it will only be a matter of time before they are competing at the top of the Championship again.

Therefore, if you lose the man at the top of that pyramid, opting for the man directly below him as a replacement would likely be a very sensible move.