Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe admitted there was a lot of hype around his return to Sheffield United, but he felt the side put in a spirited performance despite their 1-0 defeat.

The 27-year-old spent four years at Bramall Lane, making over 50 appearances for the Blades, before leaving upon his deal expiring this summer.

As a free agent, Lowe had a decision to make on his future, and it caused a stir when he decided to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Max Lowe endures disappointing return to Sheffield United

Whilst it wasn’t a direct transfer between the two clubs, Lowe joining Sheffield Wednesday was never going to go down well among the red-and-white side of the Steel City.

And, that proved to be the case, as the Blades fans made their feelings clear to Lowe during their 1-0 win over Wednesday prior to the international break.

That made it a tough return to the club for the defender, but Lowe told BBC Sheffield that there were positives to take from the performance, as he also reflected on the reception he received.

“It was strange going back there. It was a cagey game if anything, and obviously the result was disappointing but we felt that we could’ve got something out of the game. During the build-up we were confident, especially after the Norwich performance, but it was disappointing to end the run like that.

“Going into the international break wasn’t nice, but there’s something to build on, and we know we can compete against anyone in this league.

“During and beforehand there was a lot of noise around it (the game), but I knew that coming here anyway.”

Sheffield Wednesday must bounce back from derby defeat

Given the Sheffield clubs hadn’t met for over five years, there was a lot of excitement going into the fixture, and Wednesday did put in a decent showing.

Unfortunately for them, a Tyrese Campbell goal condemned them to defeat, and you can be sure that Blades fans enjoyed getting one over their rivals - and Lowe.

But, Danny Rohl’s men can’t let that loss impact them moving forward, and they will already be looking at bouncing back from that defeat when they play again this weekend against Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

It’s a critical period of the season for the Owls, as they’re currently just three points above the relegation zone, whilst they trail the top six by seven points.

That may seem a big gap to make up, but the relentless Championship schedule over the next few months means things can change very quickly.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 14 Norwich City 15 1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17

As Lowe says, there were some encouraging aspects of the defeat in the derby, and it should be remembered that Sheffield United were in the Premier League last season, so they do have more resources at the moment.

That game has been and gone now, and Sheffield Wednesday will be trying to show some consistency over the next few months, to ensure they’re in a better position when the second Steel City derby comes around in March.