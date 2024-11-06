This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tim Walter’s position at Hull City is under increasing pressure following Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to Oxford United.

The German was only appointed during the summer by owner Acun Ilicali, but is facing a lot of scrutiny for the Tigers’ struggling form.

The defeat to the U’s has left Hull with just three wins from the opening 14 fixtures of the campaign.

A 55th minute Hidde ter Avest strike proved the difference between the two sides, inflicting the fifth league defeat on Walter’s tenure.

There were reportedly chants from the away end on Tuesday night criticising Walter, who had previously asked for more from the supporters to help the team.

Tim Walter’s Hull future assessed

When asked whether it is time to sack Walter, FLW’s Hull City fan pundit claimed that the 48-year-old has to go.

He has suggested that the manager’s system either does not work at this level, or that the players can’t make it work, which means a decision needs to be made over his future.

“For me, it is time for Walter to go,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“Just on the basis that it is quite obviously not working.

“For me, it’s either two possibilities, either the system he tries to use throughout his career is not sustainable at this level, something that won’t be successful long-term in this league.

“It’s too open, it’s too vulnerable at the back, doesn’t score enough goals.

“Or the players just aren’t understanding what he wants them to do, and can’t actually perform the system to how he wants.

“And either one of those options, to me, means he can’t stay.

“Because either option is not good long-term, and unfortunately you’ve got to be thinking long-term when you’ve got a manager.

“He’s lost the supporters.

“When he came out and suggested the fans needed to know more, clearly the chants, the name-calling towards him during the Oxford game, it’s gone beyond repair now with the fans I think.

“It, to me, doesn’t look like the players are playing for him.

“I just think it’s been a bad appointment, a chaotic summer, a really bad season all-in-all.

“I think the owner has to take some blame for that as well, but it’s time for Walter to go, for me.”

Tim Walter’s Hull City reign

Tim Walter's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 15 3 6 6 20

Walter has overseen 15 games as Hull manager since taking over in the summer, with his side winning just three times.

The Tigers find themselves 17th in the Championship table after their Tuesday night defeat, and could fall even further depending on Wednesday evening’s fixtures.

The gap to the relegation zone is only three points, with four of the seven side below them holding a game in hand.

Next up for Hull is a home clash against West Brom on Sunday in a 1pm kick-off.

Supporter hostility is last thing Tim Walter needs

If Walter was going to last long-term at Hull, he was going to need to keep supporters onside through a difficult run of form.

But instead the fans have turned on him, and it is now hard to imagine him lasting too much longer at the MKM Stadium.

It was a big risk to appoint him given Liam Rosenior oversaw a seventh place finish last year, so Acun Ilicali will need to take a lot of blame for how this season has started.

If Walter is still in charge by Sunday, then another defeat could be what spells the end of his time at the club.