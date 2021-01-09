‘Lost the plot’, ‘Shut the door on the way out’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans respond to controversial Lee Bowyer comments amid injury controversy

Lee Bowyer has issues a strong warning to Marcus Maddison following his injury against Accrington Stanley.

The Charlton Athletic boss was left unhappy after watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to their promotion rivals on Friday evening.

Two goals from Colby Bishop were what separated the sides at the Valley but Bowyer was left far from happy at the conduct of one of his players during the match.

Maddison was introduced as a substitute just after the hour-mark against Stanley but hobbled off in injury time with a knock.

But discussing the injury post-match Bowyer didn’t hold back in his assessment of Maddison’s display, saying that ‘he’s done’ if he continues to ‘jump out of tackles’.

Bowyer – asked if Maddison is seriously injured: "I don't know. I don't care. You've got a player who is jumping out of tackles and then he says he got a knock before that. If you do that again then you're done." — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 8, 2021

Asked about Maddison’s injury, Bowyer said: “I don’t know. I don’t care.

“You’ve got a player who is jumping out of tackles and then he says he got a knock before that. If you do that again then you’re done.”

As you’d expect Bowyer’s comments sparked quite a reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of supporters had to say.

@SandgaardThomas do you think is acceptable for a manager to say? — Matt Jones (@cafcjonez91) January 8, 2021

Shut the door on the way out Bowyer and leave your keys behind. To say that you don’t care if one of your players is injured is disgraceful. Like blaming the fans previously. It’s you team, you picked it and tactics. It’s your fault. Thanks for all you’ve done — Roger Tanner (@Rogertan51Roger) January 8, 2021

What game was he watching Maddison did not jump out of a tackle — Dean (@xdeanx) January 8, 2021

Jesus Christ. Publicly stating you don't care about one of your players and their injuries is a shocker. — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) January 8, 2021

Wow .. just wow .. I love Bowyer but will not be surprised if He gets the sack now .. it’s like He wants too or something .. You cannot say stuff like that in public — Steve Montgomery (@mr_moany) January 8, 2021

He has lost the plot. Do the right thing and walk Bowyer — Matt Jones (@cafcjonez91) January 8, 2021