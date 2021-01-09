Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Lost the plot’, ‘Shut the door on the way out’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans respond to controversial Lee Bowyer comments amid injury controversy

Published

8 mins ago

on

Lee Bowyer has issues a strong warning to Marcus Maddison following his injury against Accrington Stanley.

The Charlton Athletic boss was left unhappy after watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to their promotion rivals on Friday evening.

Two goals from Colby Bishop were what separated the sides at the Valley but Bowyer was left far from happy at the conduct of one of his players during the match.

Maddison was introduced as a substitute just after the hour-mark against Stanley but hobbled off in injury time with a knock.

But discussing the injury post-match Bowyer didn’t hold back in his assessment of Maddison’s display, saying that ‘he’s done’ if he continues to ‘jump out of tackles’.

Asked about Maddison’s injury, Bowyer said: “I don’t know. I don’t care.

“You’ve got a player who is jumping out of tackles and then he says he got a knock before that. If you do that again then you’re done.”

As you’d expect Bowyer’s comments sparked quite a reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of supporters had to say.

