Derby County

‘Lost the plot’, ‘Has to go’ – Plenty of Derby County fans fume at key figure after defeat v Preston North End

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County’s survival hopes are out of their own hands, after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale. 

North End took the lead after 18 minutes, when Ben Whiteman opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side. That lead was then doubled with 17 minutes remaining, as Ched Evans netted his fourth goal of the season for the Lancashire-based side.

Ryan Ledson then made it 3-0 late on, which condemned Derby to their fourth successive defeat in the Championship, which means they’re looking nervously over their shoulders in the second-tier standings.

Derby remain 21st in the Championship table, but are just four points clear of Rotherham United, who have three matches in hand on Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Millers are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations towards manager Wayne Rooney after this defeat to Preston North End.

