‘Lost the plot’, ‘Has to go’ – Plenty of Derby County fans fume at key figure after defeat v Preston North End

Derby County’s survival hopes are out of their own hands, after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

North End took the lead after 18 minutes, when Ben Whiteman opened the scoring for Alex Neil’s side. That lead was then doubled with 17 minutes remaining, as Ched Evans netted his fourth goal of the season for the Lancashire-based side.

Ryan Ledson then made it 3-0 late on, which condemned Derby to their fourth successive defeat in the Championship, which means they’re looking nervously over their shoulders in the second-tier standings.

Derby remain 21st in the Championship table, but are just four points clear of Rotherham United, who have three matches in hand on Wayne Rooney’s side.

Can you score full marks in this Derby County quiz?

1 of 20 What year were Derby founded? 1880 1884 1891 1901

The Millers are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to aim their frustrations towards manager Wayne Rooney after this defeat to Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I am begging you SACK ROONEY. We have no other choice #dcfc https://t.co/0BKPYd0GHV — Callum West (@fussballcallum) April 20, 2021

I’ll say it because nobody else seems to be, Rooney needs to leave. No more ‘give him time’ or ‘it’s not his squad’ just turf him out and get somebody who can at least put fire in their bellies! #DCFC — Tom (@tm_gilman) April 20, 2021

Simply embarrassing. Rooney has lost the plot with that team selection and the subs made, get McClaren in for Saturday #dcfc — george leivers (@georgeleivers) April 20, 2021

That’s it. We’re down. No coming back from this. Rooney has to go now; no other option. #DCFC — Will Halford (@dcfcwilliam) April 20, 2021

Rooney gotta go, wasn’t ready for a job this big #dcfc #dcfcfans — J/CK (@jcxllxm) April 20, 2021

That’s the worst derby performance I’ve seen in my life. No fight. No quality absolutely nothing!!! Rooney out. #dcfc — ROONEY OUT (@dcfc_fan21) April 20, 2021

Pretty obvious these players aren't playing for Rooney. Do the right thing Wazza #dcfc — Paul Mottershead ⚫⚪ Dcfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@PaulMotto) April 20, 2021

Let's be honest. Rooney has to walk. I hate the managerial merry go round, but this is woeful #dcfc — andrea elton (@Andrea_E_Elton) April 20, 2021

Don’t even let Rooney travel back with the team. Sack him at full time. #dcfc — Jshm (@jshmtn) April 20, 2021