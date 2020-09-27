‘Lost the plot’, ‘Bizarre’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by Phillip Cocu’s explanation for key decision

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has revealed his explanation for dropping centre-back Matt Clarke against Blackburn Rovers, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the East Midlands club.

The Rams were hammered 4-0 by Tony Mowbray’s side at Pride Park yesterday, with three goals in the first 15 minutes meaning they gave themselves a mountain to climb early on.

Tyrhys Dolan grabbed the opener after 11 minutes before ex-Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson scored twice in three minutes, while Adam Armstrong capped off the display with a goal in the 77th minute.

Clarke, who was re-signed on loan from Brighton this summer after being named the Rams player of the year last term, was left on the bench by Cocu in a decision that seemed a strange one.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph after the game, the Dutchman explained why the 24-year-old was left on the bench.

He said: “He has to get back in the rhythm of how we play.

“So we sat down with him to show him some clips, and we knew also that they (Blackburn Rovers) would start with Armstrong, and that is maybe not the perfect fit at this moment for him (Clarke).

“Some more weeks in him, he can definitely deal with it but for now it was better that we had some more legs.

“But after the game, well, it was hard to say it was the best decision when you concede four goals, of course.”

Derby have now lost all three of their opening Championship games and pressure is starting to build on Cocu.

His explanation for leaving Clarke out doesn’t seem to have satisfied the Pride Park faithful, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Worrying, not sure where Mike fits just now. Far too much tinkering going on. Too many youngsters? — Dave Liddle (@davestating) September 26, 2020

So play Wisdom in left side of the centre halfs??????? Awful management decision, he looked lost and the Dutch chap is clearly struggling , but with our negative tactics our defence will always be under pressure under this guy in charge . — Brynn Jones (@BrynnJones40) September 26, 2020

Unfortunately these are the sorts of decisions made my a manager who is running out of ideas. I would have understood if Cocu said Clarke had a knock, we didnt want to risk him, but the fact he just left him out…must have had a disagreement in training — david herrod (@herrod_david) September 26, 2020

Bizarre. Cocu seems to be overthinking this. Clarke is our best defender. Just pick him. — Ed ROBINSON (@oswaldheap) September 26, 2020

Afraid to say that if this is how Cocu thinks…he is very much out of touch with the League, the opposition and his own team — Tony (@BigChunkster) September 26, 2020

Afraid that just shows cocu the clown 🤡 is back and has lost the plot. Why oh why are we not hearing he’s been sacked. — ijclarke72 (@ijclarke72) September 26, 2020

Very strange — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) September 26, 2020