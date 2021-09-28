‘Lost the fan base’, ‘Atrocious and unacceptable’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Charlton Athletic’s dismal start to the season continued as they were thrashed 4-1 by Bolton Wanderers this evening.

Nigel Adkins was expected to build a squad that was capable of winning promotion back to the Championship, but the Addicks are 23rd in the table after suffering a sixth defeat in ten to open the campaign.

The pressure was already building on the boss leading into tonight’s fixture, so he would’ve been delighted with the way the team started as they took a deserved lead through Josh Davison.

However, the Trotters equalised before the break and went on to dominate in the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.

As you would expect, this prompted a furious response from the Charlton support, with many demanding that owner Thomas Sandgaard makes a managerial switch, even at this early stage.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from some of the fans on Twitter…

Thanks for your positive videos, but it's time to go @TheNigelAdkins if @SandgaardThomas don't sack you. You've lost the fan base. — Lew (@LewisH92) September 28, 2021

We’ve got to get a new manager now or we’re finished. We are playing so poorly and our best and expensive players aren’t even on the bench?? Adkins has got to go #adkinsout #cafc — Tom Collier (@TomColl30308773) September 28, 2021

Change needs to happen, it’s clear that we are past the point of no return. — Douglas Rowe (@dougr1983) September 28, 2021

No this is the evening we remember to see if Sangaard has the bottle to sack adkins 👍🏼 — H (@hwood1905) September 28, 2021

Atrocious and unacceptable. Simple as that. — Damian Walters (@DamianJWalters) September 28, 2021

Get out our club #adkinsout — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) September 28, 2021

Enough is enough, Adkins out — 𝓡𝔂𝓭𝓮𝓻  (inactive) (@CFCREDYR) September 28, 2021