‘Lost the fan base’, ‘Atrocious and unacceptable’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are furious with key figure after latest setback

Charlton Athletic’s dismal start to the season continued as they were thrashed 4-1 by Bolton Wanderers this evening.

Nigel Adkins was expected to build a squad that was capable of winning promotion back to the Championship, but the Addicks are 23rd in the table after suffering a sixth defeat in ten to open the campaign.

The pressure was already building on the boss leading into tonight’s fixture, so he would’ve been delighted with the way the team started as they took a deserved lead through Josh Davison.

However, the Trotters equalised before the break and went on to dominate in the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.

As you would expect, this prompted a furious response from the Charlton support, with many demanding that owner Thomas Sandgaard makes a managerial switch, even at this early stage.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from some of the fans on Twitter…


