Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Lost the dressing room’, ‘Shambolic’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans tear into Lamouchi

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest suffered a disastrous defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday which piled on even more pressure to current manager Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds lost their opening fixture of the season to Queens Park Rangers last weekend and their campaign was made even worse when Cardiff visited the City Ground, as they lost 2-0 thanks to Keiffer Moore’s double in Nottingham.

Lamouchi is now under pressure as manager having failed to make the play-offs last season despite being in prime position to get into the top six up until the final minutes of the campaign.

Forest supporters have been venting their anger on social media, and it will be interesting to see what the next week holds for the club, who are set to be, undoubtedly, disappointed with how things are at the moment.

Here’s how Nottingham Forest supporters have reacted towards the manager after yet another defeat this weekend…

Can you get 100% in this Nottingham Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12

Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lost the dressing room’, ‘Shambolic’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans tear into Lamouchi

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: