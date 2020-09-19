‘Lost the dressing room’, ‘Shambolic’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans tear into Lamouchi

Nottingham Forest suffered a disastrous defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday which piled on even more pressure to current manager Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds lost their opening fixture of the season to Queens Park Rangers last weekend and their campaign was made even worse when Cardiff visited the City Ground, as they lost 2-0 thanks to Keiffer Moore’s double in Nottingham.

Lamouchi is now under pressure as manager having failed to make the play-offs last season despite being in prime position to get into the top six up until the final minutes of the campaign.

Forest supporters have been venting their anger on social media, and it will be interesting to see what the next week holds for the club, who are set to be, undoubtedly, disappointed with how things are at the moment.

Here’s how Nottingham Forest supporters have reacted towards the manager after yet another defeat this weekend…

If lamouchi is still manager come tomorrow morning I’ll be raging! He’s lost the dressing room, should have sacked him at the end of the season! #NFFC — Alex Brady (@ApBrady) September 19, 2020

Forest starting another season off doing a forest! get lamouchi out the door!!! #NFFC — matty (@mattyporter13) September 19, 2020

Lamouchi is stubborn. Put Carvalho on the bench, never gave him a run. Fans complain “crying out for creativity!” So Sabri bombs him out the squad completely as a 4Q. Now we can’t get a shot on target and Carvalho is training with the youth. Sabri’s ego runnin wild. #NFFC — Lee (@WelcomeThrilIho) September 19, 2020

Lamouchi learnt absolutely nothing from last season. Negative anti football and now we can’t even defend. Should have gone after last seasons disaster but surely now his times up #NFFC — ian (@ianfellrangers) September 19, 2020

I don’t think the players want to play for Lamouchi anymore. Confidence is rock bottom and you can see it #NFFC — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) September 19, 2020

In 2 and a half games this season we have had 1 shot on target, absolutely shambolic. Lamouchi out #NFFC — Joe Cammack (@joecammack8) September 19, 2020