‘Lost his head’, ‘Changed his tune’ – These Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney comments ahead of crucial weekend

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that he would’ve taken the position the Rams are in if he was offered it when he took over.

WR: "If you'd have said to me when I got this job, when we were bottom, that we've got two games to stay up and save the season, I'd snap your hand off." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 29, 2021

The rookie boss took over on an interim basis when Phillip Cocu was sacked in November, with Derby stuck at the bottom of the Championship back then.

And, Rooney transformed the club initially, but a run of one win in 13 games, including five successive defeats, has dragged the East Midlands outfit into a relegation battle.

However, speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, Rooney was keen to reflect on the progress he made initially, as he reiterated how they are in a better position then when he took over.

“If you’d have said to me when I got this job, when we were bottom, that we’ve got two games to stay up and save the season, I’d snap your hand off.”

Whilst some understood Rooney’s point, many noticed how it is in complete contrast to the bullish messages he has been sending recently.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

he’s acc lost his head https://t.co/DrVWYPbBrE — conor hater of wayne rooney (@conornotpriv) April 29, 2021

Said we’re 100% staying up a few weeks ago🥴 https://t.co/6V1fNiQ8Ux — Kyle (@Kyledcfc18) April 29, 2021

Changed his tune from earlier in the season where he was essentially saying it was our divine right to stay up. https://t.co/3EIalravMU — Lou (@LP__92) April 29, 2021

He’s right on that. https://t.co/DHl8VTvdC2 — Total Derby County (@totaldcfc) April 29, 2021