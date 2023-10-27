Highlights QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has come under heavy criticism from fans, with many believing he should have been sacked at the end of last season.

The team's poor form and lackluster performances have led to Ainsworth's position becoming increasingly untenable.

QPR currently sits in 23rd place in the Championship table, six points away from safety, and fans believe a change in manager is necessary to improve their prospects.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Speculation continues to persist over the future of Gareth Ainsworth as QPR manager.

The 50-year-old remains in charge despite the team’s current poor run of form.

The Hoops have earned just eight points from their opening 13 fixtures this season, with the team sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

What is the latest surrounding Gareth Ainsworth?

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has criticised the club for keeping Ainsworth in charge this long.

He believes the former Wycombe Wanderers boss should have been dismissed at the end of last season.

“The situation with Ainsworth has just got a whole lot worse since I last spoke about him,” Moir told Football League World.

“A lot of fans weren’t expecting a lot from our last few games, but to go away to Huddersfield, a team around you in the table and to not put up much of a fight, creating hardly anything and losing to them.

“You think, come on, today could be the day we get at least a point, just stop the losing run, but we didn’t.

“Lost there, lost at West Brom.

“Honestly, it is getting to the point now where this is by far the worst I’ve ever seen QPR in my lifetime.

“And I’ve even seen older generations of fans saying the same thing, it’s up there with the worst, and that just speaks volumes, doesn’t it?

“I’m lost for words as to why he is still in the job. The football we play is an absolute disgrace.

“The way he has not got the players like Ilias Chair playing is just so wrong.

“You just have to look at the league table now.

“If things are not going to get any better, we’re delaying the inevitable.

“I don’t know how he didn’t get sacked after that Blackburn game.

“If I was in charge I personally would have gotten rid of him at the end of last season.

“It was never going to work, it’s just getting worse and worse.

“The stats are a disgrace, conceding goals, can’t score goals.

“We will go down if Ainsworth doesn’t get sacked. It’s a disgrace, and I’m lost for words at this point.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are 23rd in the table, sitting six points adrift of safety.

QPR face Leicester City on Saturday.

Should QPR change manager?

Defeat to Leicester seems inevitable given the completely opposite form of the two clubs at the moment.

But there are a number of big games after the visit of the Foxes to Loftus Road, including a crunch fixture with Rotherham United next weekend.

If the club is to find a new manager, then having him installed in time for the trip to the Millers would be a good idea.

It is clear that supporters want to see a change in the dugout and it is hard to blame them given just how dire the team’s performances have been under Ainsworth so far this campaign.