‘Lost for words’, ‘League 2 next season’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans react to major club announcement

Nearly a month after parting company with manager Richie Wellens, Doncaster Rovers have finally named the permanent successor to their much-liked former midfielder.

Wellens had two playing stints at the Keepmoat Stadium before forging a managerial career, starting off at Oldham Athletic before joining Swindon Town and getting them promoted from League Two and then he eventually switched to Salford City.

His return to Donny earlier this year in the dugout did not go as planned and with the Yorkshire side sitting bottom of the third tier, the decision was made on December 2 to part company with Wellens.

Another ex-player in Gary McSheffrey, who only played 19 times in the league for Rovers at the latter stage of his career, took the reins on a temporary basis having coached the club’s under-18’s for a number of years.

McSheffrey has only managed three league matches but has won one of them against Shrewsbury Town and after weighing up all the options, the hierarchy at the Keepmoat Stadium have decided to hire him permanently despite a 3-0 loss to Sunderland this week.

Doncaster fans have been reacting to news of the development – let’s see how they are taking the news.

