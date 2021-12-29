Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Doncaster Rovers News

‘Lost for words’, ‘League 2 next season’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans react to major club announcement

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Nearly a month after parting company with manager Richie Wellens, Doncaster Rovers have finally named the permanent successor to their much-liked former midfielder.

Wellens had two playing stints at the Keepmoat Stadium before forging a managerial career, starting off at Oldham Athletic before joining Swindon Town and getting them promoted from League Two and then he eventually switched to Salford City.

His return to Donny earlier this year in the dugout did not go as planned and with the Yorkshire side sitting bottom of the third tier, the decision was made on December 2 to part company with Wellens.

Quiz: Can you name which club Doncaster Rovers sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Andy Warrington?

Another ex-player in Gary McSheffrey, who only played 19 times in the league for Rovers at the latter stage of his career, took the reins on a temporary basis having coached the club’s under-18’s for a number of years.

McSheffrey has only managed three league matches but has won one of them against Shrewsbury Town and after weighing up all the options, the hierarchy at the Keepmoat Stadium have decided to hire him permanently despite a 3-0 loss to Sunderland this week.

Doncaster fans have been reacting to news of the development – let’s see how they are taking the news.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Lost for words’, ‘League 2 next season’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans react to major club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: