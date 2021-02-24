‘Lost all patience’, ‘Time for tough decisions’ – Many Charlton fans debate key figure after Burton defeat

Charlton Athletic’s poor run continued as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Burton Albion last night and many fans have been assessing the position of manager Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer’s side made the ideal start to the game by taking the lead inside the first 10 minutes, Jayden Stockley powerfully heading Andrew Shinnie’s corner home.

But things fell apart for the hosts, who hit the woodwork twice in the early stages at the Valley.

First, Mike Fondop-Talom nodded Jonny Smith’s cross into the back of the net to draw level after 25 minutes, and then early in the second half, a long-range shot took a wicked deflection off Ben Watson and dipped into the top corner past a sprawling Ben Amos.

The Addicks were unable to find an equaliser, meaning they fell to their third defeat in their last five League One games – a period that has seen them pick up just four points.

That run has seen Charlton drop down to ninth in the table and questions are being asked about Bowyer’s position.

The 44-year-old coach has done an excellent job at the south London club over the past few years and his loyalty in difficult times deserves to be rewarded but football is a results business.

Last night’s display has left many Charlton fans debating Bowyer’s position on Twitter…

Thank god none of you lot are near a position of influence Give Bowyer the summer. If he can’t perform after that, then we move on #cafc — Charlton Guy (@s_cafc) February 23, 2021

I'm in the Bowyer Out camp but he still has my utmost respect. I am the same age as him and remember the great season he had with us in 1995-96, alongside his achievements as a manager. Good Charlton man, but something has to change #cafc — Metal Mickey 🇨🇦🇰🇪🇺🇸🇱🇨🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RobDrew3) February 24, 2021

#cafc Worrying thing about the skip apologising is the last time I recall it we lost 11-0 in a week against two Yorkshire teams. Remember it well as I was at both games. Time for tough decisions and thinking from Sandgaard and Bowyer. — Phil Addison (@addisph) February 24, 2021

Lennon done ✅ the right thing over to you Bowyer #cafc — glenn marshall 🏃‍♂️🚴‍♀️⚽️🔴⚪️ (@charlton1970) February 24, 2021

Fell asleep early last night woke up to a 1-2 loss to burton. Love bowyer but this aint working anymore.#cafc — mark rodwell (@markrodwell1970) February 24, 2021

The first big decision Sandgaard has to make in his #cafc tenure. Stick with bowyer this season and playoffs are almost certainly out the question. Still likely to change mngr in the summer based on this years football. Change now and he isn’t providing stability talked about — Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess3) February 24, 2021

Lost all patience with bowyer now, I held back from all the hate for a couple weeks and have him a chance, but absolutely nothing has changed. Realistically, if he hadn’t have played for us when he was younger, he’d be gone by now — Brandon (@brandon_cafc) February 23, 2021

Not saying Bowyer is a god but does anyone remember what happened before Bows appointment? Manager galore, and with no disrespect to TS I’m not too confident on his EFL managers knowledge. These players have 0 heart for the club and I think that’s something Lee can’t change #cafc — Bougie Bowyer (@CAFC_JLK) February 23, 2021