Charlton Athletic

‘Lost all patience’, ‘Time for tough decisions’ – Many Charlton fans debate key figure after Burton defeat

Charlton Athletic’s poor run continued as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Burton Albion last night and many fans have been assessing the position of manager Lee Bowyer. 

Bowyer’s side made the ideal start to the game by taking the lead inside the first 10 minutes, Jayden Stockley powerfully heading Andrew Shinnie’s corner home.

But things fell apart for the hosts, who hit the woodwork twice in the early stages at the Valley.

First, Mike Fondop-Talom nodded Jonny Smith’s cross into the back of the net to draw level after 25 minutes, and then early in the second half, a long-range shot took a wicked deflection off Ben Watson and dipped into the top corner past a sprawling Ben Amos.

The Addicks were unable to find an equaliser, meaning they fell to their third defeat in their last five League One games – a period that has seen them pick up just four points.

That run has seen Charlton drop down to ninth in the table and questions are being asked about Bowyer’s position.

The 44-year-old coach has done an excellent job at the south London club over the past few years and his loyalty in difficult times deserves to be rewarded but football is a results business.

Last night’s display has left many Charlton fans debating Bowyer’s position on Twitter…


