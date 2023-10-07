Highlights Leeds United are expected to bounce back to the Premier League and need to string together wins to close the gap on the top two.

Bristol City have shown they can compete with any team in the league and could leapfrog Leeds with a win.

Pundit David Prutton predicts that Leeds will come out on top with a narrow victory, but Bristol City will put up a fight.

David Prutton has backed former club Leeds United to pick up another three points when they take on Bristol City this afternoon.

Leeds look to close gap on top two

Even though it was a hectic summer at Elland Road, with the 49ers completing their takeover of the club, and Daniel Farke appointed as the new manager, there is an expectancy for the Whites to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

After a slow start, Leeds have started to find form, picking up ten points from their last five games, and they will hope to make it back-to-back wins when they host the Robins. Even though they are currently sixth in the league, they trail second-placed Ipswich by nine points, which will be a slight concern.

Farke is unlikely to make major changes from the side that beat QPR in the week, although Jaidon Anthony is a doubt, but Joe Rodon should be fit despite picking up a knock.

Nevertheless, he could rotate a few players with the short turnaround from the R’s clash, which was on Wednesday, so the likes of Dan James and Patrick Bamford could be in the mix to start.

Bristol City look to build on Rotherham win

It has been a decent start to the season for Nigel Pearson’s side, who obviously don’t have the same expectation as Leeds, but they are only a point behind the Yorkshire side, so they could leapfrog them with a win today.

A dramatic late win against Rotherham has lifted the side into the top half, and Bristol City have shown they can be a match for any side in the league on their day.

Tommy Conway was the matchwinner against the Millers, scoring twice from the bench, so he is pushing to start, but Pearson will be mindful of the fact he has had injury issues, so he won’t want to rush him back.

What has David Prutton said about Leeds vs Bristol City

Farke’s side will start as favourites for this clash, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for Leeds to get the three points in his regular column, but he does believe that Bristol City will put up a fight.

“Leeds dug out a narrow win over QPR in midweek to recover from the shock at Southampton. They need to string some wins together, though, because they are losing ground on the top two.

“Bristol City took a big win in midweek, late on at Rotherham, which should ease some of the frustration after that result against Stoke at the weekend. But this is a tough trip and I can't see it bearing any fruit for the Robins. 2-1.”

How big a game is this for Leeds & Bristol City?

Both sides are in a decent position at this early stage, so there will be no panic or major pressure going into this one, but it does feel slightly more important for the hosts.

Leeds will expect to push for automatic promotion, and they won’t want Ipswich and Leicester pulling away any further. Plus, it’s about building momentum, so they will be keen to go into the international break on a high.

Bristol City will fancy their chances of pushing for the play-offs, even if they don’t have the resources of other clubs in the league, and a win at Elland Road would be a real statement victory for Pearson’s men.