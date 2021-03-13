Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Losing faith’, ‘Not convinced’ – These Derby County fans debate key figure after another setback

Published

10 mins ago

on

Derby County’s poor run of form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Pride Park this afternoon.

Despite dominating possession, the Rams were not ruthless in the final third, as they struggled to create too many clear chances, and those that did come their way weren’t taken.

As a result, it leaves Derby 19th in the Championship, and they worryingly haven’t scored a goal in their past four games.

Therefore, some fans are still nervously looking over their shoulder, as whilst Wayne Rooney’s side have a seven-point cushion over 22nd place Rotherham, the Millers do have four games in hand.

So, the Rams need to start picking up points, and some fans are not pleased with how Rooney has gone about things in recent weeks.

Whilst he has generally impressed since taking over, some are starting to worry with how the campaign is playing out. Here we look at a section of the comments from Twitter…


