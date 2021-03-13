‘Losing faith’, ‘Not convinced’ – These Derby County fans debate key figure after another setback

Derby County’s poor run of form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Pride Park this afternoon.

Despite dominating possession, the Rams were not ruthless in the final third, as they struggled to create too many clear chances, and those that did come their way weren’t taken.

As a result, it leaves Derby 19th in the Championship, and they worryingly haven’t scored a goal in their past four games.

Therefore, some fans are still nervously looking over their shoulder, as whilst Wayne Rooney’s side have a seven-point cushion over 22nd place Rotherham, the Millers do have four games in hand.

So, the Rams need to start picking up points, and some fans are not pleased with how Rooney has gone about things in recent weeks.

Whilst he has generally impressed since taking over, some are starting to worry with how the campaign is playing out. Here we look at a section of the comments from Twitter…

Players energy levels on the pitch are a direct mirror image of Rooney's energy level on the touchline. Non existent! #dcfc — Stu (@stuinz3) March 13, 2021

Bielik out , Mcclaren missing = Wayne Rooney exposed as a disaster. Missing in action.

CKR

Knight

Waghorn Rest just damn poor. #DCFC — Harry Locke 🔑 (@BonceHarry) March 13, 2021

When Rooney sits in his press conference & says: “Next year we aim to achieve promotion” I’m assuming he means from League One? Delusional.. sleep walking into relegation & praying there’s 3 worse teams than us. ⬇️ #dcfc #dcfcfans — Luke Bodell (@BodellDcfc) March 13, 2021

Rapidly losing faith in Rooney. Constantly chopping and changing players and formations. Not sure he knows you’re allowed to make subs at half time. Will probably praise the impact of Watson and proceed to start him on the bench next game #dcfc — Karl Wint (@karlwint1) March 13, 2021

Put simply, I'm honestly not convinced Rooney's choice of signings and team are with #dcfc interests in mind over his own positioning of jobs at man u or Everton. And I find it hard to support a manager in that case — Jordan_dby (@jordy81) March 13, 2021

Terrible again, gone backwards last few games, we just don’t score enough goals…depressing, real test for Rooney now #dcfc — Matt Delaney (@MattieD3) March 13, 2021

What excuses do we give Rooney this time? #dcfc — MO (@dcfc_smith) March 13, 2021