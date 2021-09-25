Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Loosing patience’ – These Cardiff fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Published

2 hours ago

on

Cardiff City will be looking for something of a return to form on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds go into the game tenth in the Championship, although they have lost four and won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Have Cardiff City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

1. Won the top tier title

Blackburn meanwhile are unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, and go into the game sixth in the second-tier standings.

Perhaps with that in mind, Cardiff manager has named a side that shows three changes from the one that was beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth last time out, as Perry Ng, Joel Bagan and Rubin Colwill replace Tom Sang, Ciaran Brown and Mark Harris.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Loosing patience’ – These Cardiff fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: