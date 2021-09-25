‘Loosing patience’ – These Cardiff fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Cardiff City will be looking for something of a return to form on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds go into the game tenth in the Championship, although they have lost four and won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Blackburn meanwhile are unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, and go into the game sixth in the second-tier standings.

Perhaps with that in mind, Cardiff manager has named a side that shows three changes from the one that was beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth last time out, as Perry Ng, Joel Bagan and Rubin Colwill replace Tom Sang, Ciaran Brown and Mark Harris.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.

Playing Mozza at left center back isn’t working! We all know what’s going to happen down the left of our defence again… Bagan and Nelson miscommunication leads to chance… Goal! I’ll back the manager till the end but am loosing patience 💙 — Jamesmck_ (@Jamesmck9) September 25, 2021

giles masterclass incoming — Sam Rees (@y0_Minteh) September 25, 2021

HUGE game for Bacuna and Vaulks — Joshua (@__JoshuaJames) September 25, 2021

Na mick out — MATT (@mattccfc555) September 25, 2021

No pace — OSh4rpy (@JofSharpy) September 25, 2021

Don’t even know why I get my hopes up, shattered when I see Nelson & Bacuna 💤 — Cardiff City Social (@ccfcsocial) September 25, 2021

get vaulks out ffs — Matt Smith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mattccfc02) September 25, 2021