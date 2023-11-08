Highlights Leicester City is having a strong start to their season in the Championship, currently sitting at the top of the table.

Despite their recent defeat to Leeds United, manager Enzo Maresca remains positive and believes it's normal to lose games in a long season.

Leicester will face a tough challenge against Middlesbrough, but their attacking quality and vulnerabilities in the opponent's defense could work in their favor.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they look in a strong position to bounce back at the first attempt.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the table, and they are 11 points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

However, Leicester suffered just their second defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Leeds at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, with Georginio Rutter's second half strike sealing all three points for the Whites.

After his side's nine-game winning run was ended, Maresca said that it is "normal" to lose games over the course of the season.

"Overall I'm happy with the performance because they competed, we created some chances," Maresca told the BBC.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game, but it's football. We always say the same, we cannot control the results, but we expected them to use their weapons like counter-attacks, it was the game we expected.

"The race is long, 46 games, we cannot think to win, win, win, win, it's normal that we are going to lose and draw games, and win for sure.

"But in the end the most important thing is the way they behave and that tonight has been good - we created chances, tried to play our football and so for me overall it was a good performance."

The Foxes will be looking to return to winning ways when they make the trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Could the Middlesbrough game define Leicester City's season?

It will not be an easy game for Leicester against a resurgent Boro side who have won six of their last eight league matches.

Boro failed to win any of their first seven games of the season, but Michael Carrick's side have improved significantly in recent weeks to move within four points of the play-off places.

While Boro lost top scorer Chuba Akpom this summer, they still possess plenty of attacking threat with the likes of Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Sam Greenwood and Josh Coburn.

The Riverside Stadium has become a fortress once again in recent weeks, and Boro beat another of the promotion favourites, Southampton, on their own patch in September, so it could be a potentially difficult afternoon for the Foxes.

However, as they showed in the thrilling 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Boro are vulnerable defensively, and with the quality at their disposal, Leicester can certainly exploit those weaknesses.

One defeat is not a crisis, particularly to a side as strong as Leeds, and the Foxes do still have a significant gap to the third-placed Whites, but pressure would begin to build if they were to suffer a second consecutive defeat this weekend.

Many have speculated whether Leicester could beat Reading's record 106-point total this season, but should Maresca's men lose again on Saturday, the narrative would begin to change, and they could lose top spot depending on Ipswich Town's results in the week ahead.

The Foxes responded to their last defeat against Hull City in September with nine consecutive victories, and it would be no surprise to see them put together another winning run, but if they were to be beaten on Teesside, alarm bells may start ringing at the King Power Stadium.