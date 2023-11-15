Highlights Coventry City has struggled in the Championship this season, currently sitting in 20th place and winless in their last six games.

Despite making 11 new signings, including a club record signing of Haji Wright, the team has been unable to find success so far.

Manager Mark Robins, despite his previous success with the club, may face increased scrutiny if the team does not improve soon, with crucial fixtures coming up after the international break.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to the season for Coventry City in the Championship.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

After missing out on promotion, Coventry lost star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, but manager Mark Robins was significantly backed in the transfer market this summer, with 11 new additions arriving at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Despite the huge influx of players, which included the club record signing of striker Haji Wright from Antalyaspor for a fee of £7.7 million, it has been a season of struggle so far for the Sky Blues.

Coventry are now winless in their last six games after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Stoke City on Saturday, and they currently sit 20th in the table, just five points above the relegation zone.

The stalemate against the Potters did end the Sky Blues' run of four consecutive defeats, and Robins hopes that it gives his side a platform to build on.

"You need something to move forward from and hopefully today is that. It’s been a tough period from international break to international break in terms of the points we have picked up, but some of the performances, and parts of performances, have been really good. It’s just getting that back together again," Robins told Coventry Live.

Is Mark Robins under pressure at Coventry City?

It seems remarkable to talk about pressure on Robins after the remarkable job he has done at Coventry since his return to the club for a second spell in March 2017, but scrutiny is increasing on the 53-year-old.

Robins only signed a new four-year contract at the CBS Arena in May, so it is unlikely that his job is under any imminent threat, but he is facing a crucial few weeks.

The Sky Blues take on Millwall and Plymouth Argyle in their first two games after the international break, and picking up points in those matches is essential, with tough fixtures against promotion contenders such as Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leeds United and Sunderland to come after that.

It will not be an easy game against a Millwall side who beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in Joe Edwards' first game in charge on Saturday, and while the Owls were incredibly poor, there were encouraging signs for the Lions.

Edwards will have had two weeks on the training ground to work with his new players by the time the game comes around, and he will be keen to make a positive impression in his first home game.

While a point at The Den may be acceptable, Coventry must secure all three points against Plymouth as Argyle are yet to win away from home this season, registering just three points on the road so far.

Poor results in those games would put huge pressure on the subsequent fixtures, and if the Sky Blues were to drop into the relegation zone, serious questions would be asked of Robins.

Of course, it should be remembered that Coventry were in the bottom three in late October last year before going on to record a fifth-placed finish and reach the play-off final, and it would be no surprise to see them improve in the second half of the campaign once again.

Robins certainly deserves more time, and he has plenty of credit in the bank with Sky Blues supporters, but that patience will be tested if his side are dragged into a relegation battle.