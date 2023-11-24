Highlights Blackburn Rovers' start to the season resembles last year's, with points being rare in their games.

Losing Ben Brereton Diaz without recouping any money was a major blow for the team.

The contracts of Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher are important for Blackburn's future, as they have been valuable players in their respective roles.

The opening third of the 2023-24 Championship campaign has been pretty reminiscent to the previous one for Blackburn Rovers.

In manager Jon Dahl Tomasson's first season in charge of Rovers, points were rarely shared in their games.

They ended the season in seventh place with a negative goal difference, and they had one clear talisman. All of those things look like they could well come true again.

The major difference from this season to last is the loss of Ben Brereton Diaz. Although the Chile international hasn't hit the ground running for Villareal, in La Liga, he was vitally important to them before he left. He scored 36 league goals for Blackburn across the 21/22 and 22/23 campaigns. Losing someone like that is bad enough, but the fact that they weren't able to recoup anything financially from his departure made it even worse.

When we get to the end of this season, Rovers are going to be in another situation where they could lose key strikers. This time, though, there are two that could go for free.

Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher contract decisions are key to Blackburn's future

Two of the club's premier forwards are currently set to walk away from Ewood Park for nothing at the end of the season. Playing as a central striker has given Dolan a new-found purpose in this team. He's already halfway to doubling his goals tally from last season. Yes, that tally was only four, but, oddly, he's not there to fill Brereton Diaz's space: Sammie Szmodics has taken up the goalscoring mantle fairly well with 10 in 16 games.

Gallagher looked to be the fitting replacement for the Chilean, but injuries have hampered him. He's not featured in a Rovers game since the middle of September, and only two of his five league appearances featured him in the starting lineup.

Blackburn should look to extend Dolan and Gallagher's contracts

When it comes to these scenarios, of course the will of the player massively effects things. If it were solely up to the manager and the rest of the front office staff at Ewood Park, then they would probably have signed extensions already. But they haven't.

There's always a risk of players having a 'the grass could be greener somewhere else' mentality. That same way of thinking led Brereton Diaz to Spain. His departure, and the financial manner of it, should really put the club on notice to extend these two because they could be very important players for their future.

Dolan has been a bit of a revelation for Dahl Tomasson. The fluidity that he allows Blackburn's attacking line to have is what has made the likes of Szmodics so effective this season.

His willingness to move out of position to get others into better positions shows that he's a really clever player, especially for a 21-year-old.

Gallagher isn't going to be a 20-25 goal per season forward, at least not from the years of evidence. But having a consistent forward who's going to be in and around double digits every season is something that shouldn't be taken for granted.