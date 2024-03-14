Barnsley will be looking to do enough between now and the end of the season to get into the automatic places in League One.

The Tykes have once again been at the top end of the table for the majority of the campaign, but have faced tough opposition from Portsmouth, Derby County, and Bolton Wanderers.

The Yorkshire side reached the play-off final last season, but fell short in the dying moments of the game.

So, the full focus will be on the remaining games of the season as they try to avoid another play-off campaign.

One player that Barnsley will hope can keep on producing between now and the end of the season is striker Devante Cole. The forward has been sensational for the Tykes this season, and they will hope that continues.

But while they will be looking for him to perform on the pitch, there will be a looming concern as Cole’s contract nears its end.

Devante Cole’s contract situation at Barnsley

Devante Cole has been at Oakwell since 2021, when he joined the club from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Barnsley is the latest club in a long line of teams that Cole has played for, as he’s bounced around from club to club in recent times.

But his time with the Tykes has been the most successful in his career, and therefore, Barnsley will surely be keen to extend his stay at the club.

The forward’s current contract expires at the end of this campaign, as he signed a three-year contract when joining the club.

Barnsley have no option to extend that stay, so if he is to remain at Oakwell, both parties will need to sit down and thrash out a new agreement.

Barnsley will be concerned about Devante Cole’s contract

So, as mentioned, Devante Cole’s contract expires in only a few months, but Barnsley are likely to be more focused on what is happening on the pitch as they battle alongside Derby and Bolton.

Barnsley currently occupies the fourth spot with 70 points on the board, four behind Bolton and five behind Derby, with a game in hand on both sides.

So, the Yorkshire side can still very much achieve a top-two finish, and they will hope Cole can have a big say in that, as he’s done all season.

Devante Cole's 2023/24 League One stats for Barnsley Total Matches played 37 Minutes per game 82 Goals 17 Assists 3 Scoring frequency 178 mins Goals per game 0.5 Big chances missed 12 Big chances created 5 Key passes 0.8 Average rating 7.09 As per Sofascore.com (As it stands on the 13th of March)

The forward has so far scored 17 goals in 37 League One appearances, averaging a goal every 178 minutes of football, as per Sofascore.com.

Cole has been so key to what Barnsley do going forward, as the striker has averaged 2.1 shots per game, but he has missed 12 big chances for the League One side.

However, Cole has a pretty good goal conversion rate of 22%, and he has also contributed for his teammates, picking up three assists and creating five big chances, as per Sofascore.com.

So, it is clear how good and important Cole has been for Barnsley this season, so obviously, the Tykes aren’t going to want to do anything at this moment that could harm that and, therefore, their chances of promotion.

But Barnsley will be concerned that Cole’s contract is coming to an end, and given the form he is in, teams around the EFL are going to be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

It was reported in January that Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town were two teams potentially looking to sign the forward. Now, nothing materialised, but that doesn’t mean their interest has disappeared; they could both still remain keen and could pounce if he soon comes to the end of his contract.

So, while promotion is key, Barnsley may soon need to prioritise the contract of their best player, or he could be walking out the door for nothing come the summer.