Highlights Southampton is in good form, being unbeaten in their last eight games and gaining momentum for a promotion push with manager Russell Martin's style of play.

The international break will allow Ross Stewart to gain full match fitness after recovering from an Achilles injury and getting minutes under his belt in his debut for the club.

Southampton signed Stewart as a different option to their existing forwards and his goal-scoring record for Sunderland suggests he can make a difference in a title race, which the club believes they can catch up to with recent losses from Leicester City.

Southampton will be going into the international break full of optimism, but it is also a good time for them to have no matches to play.

The Saints were among the favourites to be promoted to the Premier League due to the quality they kept in the transfer window and in recent weeks that has shone through, especially now that they are eight games unbeaten.

Manager Russell Martin has implemented his style of play very quickly and after the slight dip of four games without a win they are certainly gaining momentum for a promotion push.

Even though they are looking good the latest round of international games will help bring another dimension to their game as it will allow Ross Stewart to gain full match fitness.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Why has it taken so long for Ross Stewart to be involved for Southampton?

When Southampton signed Stewart he was still recovering from an Achilles injury that he had suffered in January playing for Sunderland.

The Scotland international was out for 287 days until he finally made the bench for his new club against West Brom.

Martin didn't want to rush him on but he did let him get his debut for the club with seven minutes to go as he came on for Adam Armstrong when they were already 2-1 up.

Due to injury time, he managed to get 15 minutes under his belt whilst completing several passes and winning some duels which will be massively beneficial to getting ready for a start.

The next two weeks without any games will now mean the pressure is off Stewart and he can fully focus on getting match-fit after having a feel for it for the first time in almost a year.

Why did Southampton sign Ross Stewart?

Southampton managed to keep hold of three talented forwards in Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara so some may have been surprised that Martin moved for another striker in the window.

With Stewart being six foot and two inches tall it is clear to see that he is completely different to the options that Martin already had which is always necessary especially when going for promotion.

He has also proven that he can provide goals in the second division, as before his horrendous injury he had 13 goal contributions in 14 games for Sunderland, which is a remarkable record.

So it is no surprise that the club have taken as much time as needed before they ushered him into a match-day squad, as the evidence suggests that not only is he a plan B but he can make all the difference in a title race.

A title race may have seemed unrealistic a couple of weeks ago but with back-to-back losses for Leicester City, Southampton will certainly believe that they can catch them, hence why this break to get Stewart fully ready is at the perfect time.