‘Looks unreal’ – Player’s performance in training footage leaves many Leeds United fans feeling excited

2 hours ago

The return of EFL action is only a week away, with Leeds United looking to end the season on a high and secure a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds have enjoyed another really positive season under Bielsa, and their chances of returning to the Premier League after a lengthy exile are very high ahead of the final nine games of the season.

Leeds, who face Cardiff City next Sunday, sit seven points clear of third and one point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion, with crunch games against the likes of Fulham still to come.

Bielsa will be putting his side through their paces in training this week, as he always does, as he looks to ensure that his players are fully fit and are at their maximum level.

Leeds have posted a compilation video of their training sessions this week onto their Twitter page, and one player who has caught the eye is Tyler Roberts who looks really sharp in particular.

Roberts was in fine form for Leeds before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt, with the Wales international producing his best performance in a 4-0 away win at Hull City where he scored twice.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to Roberts’ appearance in this video…


