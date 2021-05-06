‘Looks to be a perfect fit’ – West Ham United eyeing transfer swoop for in-demand EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney according to The Sun.

Toney has played a starring role for Brentford in this year’s campaign, scoring 30 goals in 48 appearances for the Bees this term, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently sat third in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can win promotion into the top-flight via the play-offs.

The Sun claim that Brentford are only looking to sell Toney for a fee of £35million, which won’t surprise many with the Bees only signing him in the summer of 2020 from League One side Peterborough United.

A move to West Ham could tempt Toney though, with the Hammers currently sat fifth in the Premier League table, with just four matches remaining in their 2020/21 season, as they target a place in the European competition qualification places.

But would Toney be a good addition to West Ham United in the summer?

We ask our Football League World writers to get their views on this latest transfer rumour.

Ned Holmes:

Ivan Toney looks like exactly the sort of player West Ham should be signing this summer.

They’ve done a fantastic job under David Moyes this term and could yet secure a top four spot but they need to be adding a new number nine in the upcoming window.

With Sebastian Haller gone, there’s too much reliance on Michail Antonio as that central forward.

Toney is an out-and-out number nine and a prolific goalscorer but his build-up has also been hugely impressive this term.

He looks to be a perfect fit and exactly what the Hammers need.

Chris Thorpe:

Toney is a player that West Ham should pull all of the stops out to sign as he would add that extra edge up top that they are missing.

Michail Antonio has been a good stand in up front but if truth be told he’s not a natural goalscorer.

Toney would be the ideal replacement for Sebastian Haller and would no doubt be keen to play in Europe if the Hammers qualify this season.

Brentford will demand big money, so in the end, this deal could all depend on how deep the East London side’s pockets are.

Jordan Rushworth:

Toney would potentially be an excellent signing for West Ham to make this summer, with the Hammers needing to add to their forward options and provide some support to Michail Antonio after they sold Sebastian Haller in the winter window.

David Moyes has recruited well from the Championship in the last few transfer windows and you back him to get the very best out of Toney in the Premier League if he makes the move. The forward is not just a prolific scorer but also can link up with other players and create chances for others.

He would be well suited to the way that West Ham like to play under Moyes and there would be plenty of good chances created for him by the talented options the Hammers have going forwards.

It is a signing that makes sense if West Ham can afford the £35 million that Brentford are going to be demanding for him. Toney is a Premier League quality player you would have to think and he would be eager to prove that with the Hammers.