‘Looks to be a huge talent’ – West Brom make offer for attacker: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a €9.5 million (£8.5m) offer for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic.

The Baggies are understood to have had a €7 million bid rejected in January but it appears they’re keen to bring the 27-year-old to the Hawthorns as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

According to Croatian outlet Index.hr, West Brom have offered £8.5 million for Orsic but are yet to get a response from Zagreb.

The report claims that Sevilla have also enquired, though they’re yet to make an official offer.

So, would Orsic be a good signing? And do the Baggies need him?

We’ve quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Not sure I’m buying this overly.

We saw it in January and it never really came to anything so I’d not be counting my chickens if I’m an Albion fan.

In the sense of him being needed, the Baggies do need extra attacking options, that is fair to say.

However, I think they need to look at players that know the Premier League and can score goals first and foremost, so he should be a little lower on the list of priorities – if he is on it at all that is.

George Harbey

Orsic looks to be a huge talent and he’d be an excellent signing for West Brom.

The Baggies definitely need to add more firepower and goal threat to their squad this summer, as Grady Diangana’s future remains up in the air, and even if they did re-sign Callum Robinson on loan, I’d have my doubts over whether he’d be good enough to make the step-up.

Orsic looks to be a very exciting player, though, and 13 goals and six assists in 28 league games is not a bad record whatsoever.

His experience of playing in the Champions League will really help Albion, I feel, and he is the type of signing West Brom need to be looking at making this summer.

Jacob Potter

This would be a brilliant addition.

Orsic has caught the eye with some impressive showings for Dinamo Zagreb over in Croatia this season.

He has scored 21 goals and been on hand to provide ten assists in all competitions, so it’s clear to see why they’re targeting a player of his quality heading towards next season.

He’s a versatile option to have and can play anywhere across the front three, which means he’d be the ideal signing for West Brom.

They need a player that can take the weight of expectation off of Matheus Pereira’s shoulders to score and create goals, and Orsic fits that description perfectly.

He’d be somewhat of a gamble with his lack of experience in English football, but this signing makes perfect sense for the Baggies