A number of Birmingham City supporters have been hailing the performance of Marcel Oakley following the Blues’ 1-2 defeat at home to Reading on Saturday.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the game aiming to try and build on their run of three successive wins against Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

However, they were unable to build on their early lead that was given to them by Scott Hogan scoring in his third game in a row for Birmingham.

One player that made an impact for the Blues in their defeat against Reading was Oakley. The defender managed to make six tackles, two interceptions and two clearances and he also managed to win an impressive 12 duels.

That showed that the defender has what it takes to potentially come into the side on a regular basis and try and cement his place in their side in the Championship. He showed that if needed during the rest of the campaign that he is ready to step up.

Many Birmingham fans were highly impressed by Oakley in what was his first performance for the Blues in the Championship this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

The team from tuesday would of held that no problem need Dion and Friend back asap. Was impressed with Oakley thought he really held his own. #bcfc — 🏐🌍Gergz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Gergz1875) November 6, 2021

Absolutely diabolical display by Birmingham there. Players just didn't seem interested! Oakley had a good positive start with some nice crosses, like to see more of that! #BCFC — Jonathan Coleman (@jmcoleman1989) November 6, 2021

That Oakley looks like a proper baller. I’m definitely impressed by him. #BCFC — Emily🕊 (@EClarky97) November 6, 2021

Oakley looks the real deal, not too impressed with Mitch Roberts… Hard game, he will learn a lot. — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) November 6, 2021

Impressed with Oakley so far , Looking confident . Overall we Need to improve to keep this win . — Dan🅿️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanP5010) November 6, 2021

oakley was incredible. deeney shouldnt have played the full 90 he was dead. need some height for our crosses. injuries of key players like dion and friend were crucial in predicting the result — pot noodle (@txmptd) November 6, 2021

Oakley was class tonight. Starting to become like England W our RB options. #bcfc — Christian Harrison (@christian08sym) November 6, 2021