Birmingham City

‘Looks the real deal’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to player’s display in Reading loss

Published

5 mins ago

on

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been hailing the performance of Marcel Oakley following the Blues’ 1-2 defeat at home to Reading on Saturday.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the game aiming to try and build on their run of three successive wins against Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

However, they were unable to build on their early lead that was given to them by Scott Hogan scoring in his third game in a row for Birmingham.

One player that made an impact for the Blues in their defeat against Reading was Oakley. The defender managed to make six tackles, two interceptions and two clearances and he also managed to win an impressive 12 duels.

That showed that the defender has what it takes to potentially come into the side on a regular basis and try and cement his place in their side in the Championship. He showed that if needed during the rest of the campaign that he is ready to step up.

Many Birmingham fans were highly impressed by Oakley in what was his first performance for the Blues in the Championship this term.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


