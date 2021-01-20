‘Looks the part’, ‘Huge presence’ – These Norwich City fans heap praise on 28-y/o after comfortable win

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship after a comfortable 2-0 success over Bristol City at Carrow Road this evening.

Jordan Hugill was the man who made the decisive contributions for Daniel Farke’s men, scoring in either half.

The former West Ham target man has been restricted to a bit-part role for the Canaries this season, with Teemu Pukki the first-choice for the Yellows.

However, the Finland international has missed the past two games through injury, but Hugill stepped up emphatically this evening.

Firstly, he headed home very well to give the hosts the lead, before he was in the right place to get his second from close range in the 76th minute, which effectively ended the contest.

So, it was a brilliant night for the team, and for Hugill, with the striker earning plenty of plaudits from the fans on Twitter for his role in the victory.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Solid performance once again. Great to see Hugill grab a couple. Thought Cantwell was brilliant, MOTM for me 🔰 #NCFC https://t.co/b25QPXTXFp — Luke Mannion (@Luke_Mannion) January 20, 2021

Genuinely couldn't pick one players as #NCFC MOTM, superb performance all around. Delighted for Jordan Hugill, great seeing him on the score-sheet 💛 — 🔰 The-Canaries.com 🔰 (@TheCanariescom) January 20, 2021

Cantwell’s class, Sorensen’s silky skills, Buendia’s brilliance and Hugill’s huge presence up top. Job done in style. #ncfc #otbc — Roger Farrant (@roger_farrant) January 20, 2021

Jordan Hugill got some stick earlier in the season when he came in and performed poorly in a side not set up for him. Today showed that when we get crosses in, he's as dangerous as Pukki is playing balls in behind. Nice to have a chance to switch play up #ncfc — Curtis Furness (@Curtis_furness) January 20, 2021

Not a bad night for Jordan Hugill: – All three of his shots on target – Didn't concede possession all evening (9/9 passes) – First player other than Pukki to score more than once in a Norwich City league game since Buendia v Hull in March 2019 Oh and two goals 😊 #ncfc 🔰 — NCFC Numbers (@ncfcnumbers) January 20, 2021

Two quality performances in a row now. Hugill really looks the part, that front 3 have properly clicked together and that Skipp/ McLean midfield is something else. Back 4 superb as always, Giannoulis is going to struggle to get Sorensen out of that LB spot #ncfc — Fin Stevens (@fin131_) January 20, 2021

Jordan Hugill is 2021 Jordan Rhodes #NCFC — John Boss (@Jp5Boss) January 20, 2021