Norwich City

‘Looks the part’, ‘Huge presence’ – These Norwich City fans heap praise on 28-y/o after comfortable win

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship after a comfortable 2-0 success over Bristol City at Carrow Road this evening.

Jordan Hugill was the man who made the decisive contributions for Daniel Farke’s men, scoring in either half.

The former West Ham target man has been restricted to a bit-part role for the Canaries this season, with Teemu Pukki the first-choice for the Yellows.

However, the Finland international has missed the past two games through injury, but Hugill stepped up emphatically this evening.

Firstly, he headed home very well to give the hosts the lead, before he was in the right place to get his second from close range in the 76th minute, which effectively ended the contest.

So, it was a brilliant night for the team, and for Hugill, with the striker earning plenty of plaudits from the fans on Twitter for his role in the victory.

Here we look at some of the comments…


