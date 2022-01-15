‘Looks some signing’, ‘Will easily fit into this club’ – These Blackburn fans react to new player arrival

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik on loan from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, the Championship side have confirmed.

With Joe Rankin-Costello out injured, Rovers have found themselves in need of cover for Ryan Nyambe – who himself faces an uncertain future at the club with his contract expiring this summer – on the right-hand side of their defence.

That is something they have now found, following the announcement that Zeefuik has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

Hertha meanwhile, have revealed that Blackburn hold the option to buy the 23-year-old permanently in the summer.

Having come through the academy at Ajax, Zeefuik made a handful of appearances for the Dutch giants, before joining fellow Eredivisie side Groningen in January 2018.

The right-back then went on to join Hertha in the summer of 2020, and has made over 100 top-flight appearances across his time in Germany and the Netherlands.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Zeefuik’s signing, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared delighted with their side’s latest new arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about their side’s most recent piece of business.

Announce Promotion! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) January 14, 2022

Well happy about this signing. Think he will fit in well too. — Sp4rky82🇬🇧👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sp4rky82) January 14, 2022

Welcome Deyo!! Cracking signing let’s have a huge 2022 🔥🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) January 14, 2022

What a great way to start the weekend – welcome to #Rovers and we can't wait to see you in action, Deyo 😃🔵⚪ — Elaine 💙🐝 (@Ewood_Elaine06) January 14, 2022

He looks like a positive, upbeat lad too, will easily fit into this club 🔵⚪️ — Paul Doherty (@PaulMJDoherty) January 14, 2022

Brilliant 🙏⚽️⚽️hopefully a good signing and Will help with the promotion push #rovers #premherewecome — Mr.D (@mr_djm) January 14, 2022

Looks some signing this fella on paper! 💪🏼⚽️🔵⚪️ — Craig Latham (@craig_latham) January 14, 2022