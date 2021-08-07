‘Looks some player’ – Many Sunderland fans react to influential display from 24-y/o in Wigan Athletic win

A number of Sunderland supporters have been hailing the performance of forward Ross Stewart during the Black Cats’ 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the campaign.

All of the attention and focus would have been on Charlie Wyke heading into the game after he made the switch from Sunderland to Wigan during the summer transfer window.

However, it was Stewart who was the player that had the major impact on the game with the 24-year-old causing plenty of problems for Wigan’s defence throughout the game. The forward won the penalty that led to Sunderland’s equalising goal in the first half with Aiden McGeady converting from the spot after the striker was brought down in the box.

Stewart then managed to register his first goal of the new campaign with him heading home from a corner to put Sunderland in front for the first time in League One this campaign.

It was a very strong performance from the forward and shows that Stewart could be the right player to lead the line for the Black Cats in League One this season.

Many Sunderland fans heaped praise on to the performance of Stewart and many were keen to point out that he might well prove to be even more impressive than Wyke was for them last season.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Ross Stewart is a similar player to Charlie Wyke. Just much faster, more agile, skillful and committed. #SAFC — Jimmy Shaw (@JimmyShaw33) August 7, 2021

Stewart is always handful won a penalty scored the goal he’s deserved it #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) August 7, 2021

Deserved that. Both the team and Ross Stewart who already looks a much better all round player than Wyke #SAFC — John (@Laking86) August 7, 2021

Ross Stewart looks some player. And he's deserved that goal #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) August 7, 2021

Impressed by Ross Stewart today. — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) August 7, 2021

Ross Stewart is twice the forward Wyke is/was!!! — Micky Welsh (@MickyWelshSAFC) August 7, 2021

Big win. #safc Think we could control it a bit better but in spells we look good. The midfield look sound. Stewart is quality and massive kudos to the lads playing full back. Onwards. — Andy Stobbart (@anorthernbullet) August 7, 2021