Sky Bet League One

‘Looks some player’ – Many Sunderland fans react to influential display from 24-y/o in Wigan Athletic win

Published

2 mins ago

on

A number of Sunderland supporters have been hailing the performance of forward Ross Stewart during the Black Cats’ 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the campaign.

All of the attention and focus would have been on Charlie Wyke heading into the game after he made the switch from Sunderland to Wigan during the summer transfer window.

However, it was Stewart who was the player that had the major impact on the game with the 24-year-old causing plenty of problems for Wigan’s defence throughout the game. The forward won the penalty that led to Sunderland’s equalising goal in the first half with Aiden McGeady converting from the spot after the striker was brought down in the box.

Stewart then managed to register his first goal of the new campaign with him heading home from a corner to put Sunderland in front for the first time in League One this campaign.

It was a very strong performance from the forward and shows that Stewart could be the right player to lead the line for the Black Cats in League One this season.

Many Sunderland fans heaped praise on to the performance of Stewart and many were keen to point out that he might well prove to be even more impressive than Wyke was for them last season.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


