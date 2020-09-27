‘Looks sharp’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s debut

Middlesbrough picked up their first away point of the season on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Boro were impressive throughout and made it a very competitive game against the R’s, even going ahead through new signing Chuba Akpom.

The forward joined Neil Warnock’s side last week, and after netting his first goal for the club, he’ll be hungry for more in the red shirt of Middlesbrough.

It also means more competition in the frontline for Boro with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher now having to fight for their place in the team.

Akpom is an Arsenal academy graduate, although since leaving the club his career has had its ups and downs, and now he’s returned to England he’ll be hoping to kick on for Boro.

There’s nothing like a debut goal to help a summer signing get running at a new club and though they couldn’t claim all three points, it was something of a dream start for the striker.

Here’s how Middlesbrough fans reacted to the player’s performance on Saturday…

Akpom is going to do well for ya! The only cost is that Britt or fletch may lose there place! But competition is good! Just need that creative spark in midfield! #boro — Jack Gunn (@jackgunn2) September 26, 2020

Not bad at all that, Akpom looks sharp and Fry was quality when he came on, has to start the next game 👍 — Michael (@MikeyyyBoro) September 26, 2020

Got to take the positives, it’s a point and another game without defeat, but we need a win sooner rather than later. Huge plus today was the impact of Akpom, always good to get a debut goal. Hopefully Hall isn’t out long-term, but Fry has his chance now. Roll on Barnsley! #Boro https://t.co/WIYGj2NCRy — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) September 26, 2020

Happy with Akpom, not sure about the keeper, hate his long kicks straight to their defence. Johnson looks too weak and flimsy for me. @Boro — Chris Jennings (@CJennings10) September 26, 2020

Djiksteel very good, Akpom steady, think we are seeing why Bettinelli was not first choice for Fulham in the end, looks dodgy to me. Overall an okay performance so far. @Boro #borolive @GazetteBoro — Paul Wilkinson (@paulwilko10) September 26, 2020

Probably Howson but good@performances from Dijksteel (again), Hall before injury, a Tav did ok, and Akpom was excellent in spells — The Widower Daddy (@WidowDaddy) September 26, 2020