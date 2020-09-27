Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Looks sharp’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s debut

Published

1 hour ago

on

Middlesbrough picked up their first away point of the season on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Boro were impressive throughout and made it a very competitive game against the R’s, even going ahead through new signing Chuba Akpom.

The forward joined Neil Warnock’s side last week, and after netting his first goal for the club, he’ll be hungry for more in the red shirt of Middlesbrough.

It also means more competition in the frontline for Boro with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher now having to fight for their place in the team.

Akpom is an Arsenal academy graduate, although since leaving the club his career has had its ups and downs, and now he’s returned to England he’ll be hoping to kick on for Boro.

There’s nothing like a debut goal to help a summer signing get running at a new club and though they couldn’t claim all three points, it was something of a dream start for the striker.

Here’s how Middlesbrough fans reacted to the player’s performance on Saturday…

