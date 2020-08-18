‘Looks ready for a big opportunity’ – Leeds United join race for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are keeping tabs on £5 million-rated Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes as they prepare for life in the Premier League, according to a report from The Sun.

The Whites were promoted after winning the Championship last term and are less than a month away from the start of their first top-flight season since 2ld004.

According to The Sun, Leeds are monitoring Aursnes but they face competition from French club Toulouse.

The 24-year-old is understood to be keen to test himself away from Norway.

But would he be a good signing for Leeds? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

Alfie Burns

It’s only £5 million, but I don’t think it’s a signing that Leeds need.

There are more pressing concerns in Bielsa’s squad than his options in the midfield, with Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw are sure to be complementing the likes of Pablo Hernandez.

Additionally, you’ve got Jamie Shackleton and a few other talented youngsters, so there’s really not much need to pursue Aursnes.

For me, that £5 million should be going elsewhere on the squad. A centre-back, winger and striker are much more important at this stage.

George Dagless

Potentially.

I’d be intrigued to see how he could adapt to the Premier League as that is always the question when a player comes in from Scandinavia.

However, just because their standard isn’t at Premier League level, it doesn’t mean some of the players to come from the area are poor,

Aursnes is a talent and one that looks ready for a big opportunity so it could be clever from Leeds.

I won’t go too over the top until I’ve seen him in this country though, providing he even signs.

George Harbey

There’s certainly logic behind this potential arrival, you feel.

Aursnes has clearly caught the eye over in Norway and is highly regarded by Molde, and he’s probably at the stage in his career now where he wants a new challenge.

At 24, there is plenty of time for him to develop as a player and get to grips with life under Marcelo Bielsa and he’d add depth to a position that needs strengthening, that’s for sure.

With Adam Forshaw encountering a number of injury problems this term, Kalvin Phillips needs competition in the middle of the park, and Aursnes could provide him with that in abundance.