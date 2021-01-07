Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Looks quality’, ‘We are actually going up’ – Many Barnsley fans react to club announcement

Published

10 mins ago

on

Barnsley have confirmed their second January signing – with Norwich City striker Carlton Morris joining on a permanent deal.

Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Kitching made the switch to the Tykes on Tuesday, and now Morris has been added to the attacking department at Oakwell.

Morris has been with Norwich since an 11-year-old, but having made just one first-team appearance for the Canaries, has spent the majority of the previous seasons out on loan.

His most productive loan spell came during the 2017-18 campaign when he scored 10 times in 54 matches for Shrewsbury – with his most recent stint away from Carrow Road coming in the first-half of this season when he four times for MK Dons.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Barnsley players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

Signed in 2014, scored two league goals, striker.

Morris was recalled from his time at Stadium MK and then signed immediately for Barnsley on Wednesday as he looks for a permanent home for the first time in his career.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Oakwell faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the capture of Morris:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looks quality’, ‘We are actually going up’ – Many Barnsley fans react to club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: