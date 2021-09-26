Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Looks quality’, ‘Only positive’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on 21-y/o after Preston draw

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are without a win in three as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Preston at St. Andrew’s yesterday.

Lee Bowyer’s side weren’t at their best going forward, as they struggled to create clear chances, although they did look stronger defensively, with Dion Sanderson impressing.

The centre-back arrived on loan from Wolves in the summer with a good reputation but he has had to be patient for a chance.

An injury to Marc Roberts gave him his first league start against North End, with the 21-year-old responding with an assured display. As well as doing well defensively, he put in an outstanding cross for Troy Deeney who spurned Blues’ best opportunity.

Such a showing went down well with the fans, with many now calling for the youngster to keep his place in the XI moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from some supporters on Twitter…


