‘Looks quality’, ‘Only positive’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on 21-y/o after Preston draw

Birmingham City are without a win in three as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Preston at St. Andrew’s yesterday.

Lee Bowyer’s side weren’t at their best going forward, as they struggled to create clear chances, although they did look stronger defensively, with Dion Sanderson impressing.

The centre-back arrived on loan from Wolves in the summer with a good reputation but he has had to be patient for a chance.

An injury to Marc Roberts gave him his first league start against North End, with the 21-year-old responding with an assured display. As well as doing well defensively, he put in an outstanding cross for Troy Deeney who spurned Blues’ best opportunity.

Such a showing went down well with the fans, with many now calling for the youngster to keep his place in the XI moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from some supporters on Twitter…

No way Dion Sanderson gets replaced by the way… #bcfc — H (@_Moonhead) September 25, 2021

Scrappy game but not all bad as we’re had a couple of chances there where we should really be scoring them. Sanderson impressive at the back and Friend also looked decent. Good to get the clean sheet after the last two showings. #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) September 25, 2021

If you can’t win it don’t lose it, on another day Hogan and Deeney score. Sanderson looks quality. Wasn’t sure about the changes would have rather seen Chong off for Aneke, Chong quiet 2nd half. Onto QPR. KRO #BCFC — Chris Woodcock (@Chris10Woodcock) September 25, 2021

Decent first half – posed good attacking threat as we expected going into the game. Sanderson looks very good playing it forwards and good physically. Only worry is balls over the top #KRO #BCFC — Avi Sangu (@AviSangu) September 25, 2021

Sanderson played really well today and tbf I think he was the only one. #BCFC — Emily🕊 (@EClarky97) September 25, 2021

Pretty impressed with Sanderson today. When he gets more of a run of games, I think he could keep his spot #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) September 25, 2021

#bcfc that second half of “football” was the worst I’ve seen for a long time. Anyone thinking we will be anywhere near top 6 are deluded. Only positive was Sanderson — RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) September 25, 2021