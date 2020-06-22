‘Looks pretty good’ – 42-year-old eyes Bolton Wanderers job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are looking to get themselves a new manager but at least have plenty of time to do so before the start of the League Two season.

That said, they’ll obviously want their new man in with plenty of time to start shaping the squad how he sees fit, and it’ll be interesting to see who they appoint and why.

As per Bolton reporter Marc Iles on Twitter, the Trotters have seen Paul Heckingbottom lodge his interest in the role, as he looks to get back into the English game.

Would he be a good appointment, though? Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think this would be a coup for Bolton to be honest.

They are a club on their knees at the moment so if they can attract a manager like Heckingbottom then it would be a real statement.

I actually really rate Heckingbottom as a manager. He was well out of his depth at Leeds and was nowhere near ready enough to take that job, but he simply couldn’t turn that opportunity down.

The job he did with Barnsley was fantastic under one of the smallest budgets in the Championship, and I would back him to work wonders at Bolton next season.

Alfie Burns

In terms of a League Two appointment, this looks pretty good to me and if Heckingbottom is given enough to play with at Bolton, you’d be backing him to lead the club’s fightback in the Football League.

The club need a fresh start next season and a manager of Heckingbottom’s calibre might not have felt like a possibility. However, the draw of the job has him searching for an opportunity and that’s no bad thing.

Heckingbottom clearly has a desire to take on the Trotters and he’s got a point to prove in England on the back of leaving Barnsley and failing at Leeds United.

That desire is going to be burning away in his stomach and that just ticks another box when it comes to Heckingbottom taking over.

Honestly, I wouldn’t have imagined Bolton pulling off a coup like this in their managerial search. It really would be a good move.

Jacob Potter

There are far worse options out there for Bolton.

Heckingbottom hasn’t had the best few recent spells in management, having struggled with both Leeds United and Hibernian.

But he’ll have a point to prove now, and starting with a project like Bolton Wanderers could be the right move for both parties involved.

He’ll be under no illusions that it’s a huge project with the Trotters, but if they can make a swift return to the third tier, then they’ll certainly be heading in the right direction.

Heckingbottom coped well in charge of Barnsley, and he’ll be itching to prove himself in management at the earliest of opportunities.

I can understand some fans’ reservations over his potential arrival, but given their well-publicised off-the-field problems, he could be the right manager to lead them back into League One.