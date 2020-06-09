‘Looks like we’re Champions’ – Many Coventry fans get excited over EFL reveal

League One is finally set to deliver an outcome today in terms of how it intends to finish and it is expected that it will edge towards curtailment.

The Premier League and Championship are going to try and play things out, whilst League Two has indicated it will vote to end and it is League One that is caught in the middle.

Indeed, the third tier has been at an impasse but it’s expected to vote for curtailment now, with the clubs also voting that there will be no extending of the play-offs which will be played out.

That has already been confirmed and, for Coventry City, it looks as though promotion and the title is about to be sealed.

Naturally, Sky Blues fans are getting excited on social media so let’s take a look at some of what has been said as they dream of another promotion and a return to the Championship after so long away from the second tier:

