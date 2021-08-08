‘Looks like the real deal’, ‘Take a bow’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s performance v Middlesbrough

Marco Silva’s start to life as Fulham manager didn’t get off to the perfect start this afternoon as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.

Silva has taken over the mantle from Scott Parker and he and former Fulham fan favourite Luis Boa Morte took to the dugout for the first time, and he had several big hitters on the pitch to try and get him the win.

The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson remain as Cottagers for now and they were joined in Silva’s first starting line-up by youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Tyrese Francois.

It was a new summer addition though that had pulses racing in the stands though with his performance as fans got to see Harry Wilson in the white shirt for the very first time.

Fulham have splashed the cash on the Wales international and Silva has pinned his hopes on the attacking midfielder to bring in the goals and assists.

And he’s already opened his account in terms of scoring as his left-footed effort saw Fulham take the lead in the first half – Wilson cut inside onto his strong foot before firing a low effort beyond Joe Lumley.

Of course it didn’t end with three points to the hosts as a Marc Bola effort in the second half saw Neil Warnock’s side go back to Teesside with a share of the spoils, but Wilson’s goal and performance got Cottagers fans talking.

Watching Harry Wilson today when he comes inside is like watching Cairney a few years ago. Lovely technique, opens up space and passes between the lines.#FFC — Ad (@ABronsSmith) August 8, 2021

Harry Wilson… wow!!! His left foot is pure 🔥🔥 #FULMID #FFC ❤️❤️ — Mel Brolly 🌹 (@melmel2801) August 8, 2021

Wilson looks like the real deal mate, proper impressed #FFC — Cal (@IntemperateGent) August 8, 2021

Harry Wilson. Take a bow, fella. 29 minutes to open his #ffc account. — Michael Davies (@MikeDaviesNow) August 8, 2021

Baller, worth every penny — Thomas (@thomasffc541) August 8, 2021

Love him already — Jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Spoony86) August 8, 2021

Harry Wilson has played for Fulham for one hour and I can safety say he’s the best footballer in the world — Jcc 🏳️ (@WorldofJCC) August 8, 2021

Welcome to Fulham, Harry Wilson 🙌🤍🖤 — Rob Smith (@RobsterSM) August 8, 2021