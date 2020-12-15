‘Looks like the lads are enjoying it more now’ – Many Sunderland fans react to behind the scenes footage

Lee Johnson will be hoping to continue his good start to life at Sunderland when the Black Cats host AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Following last Saturday’s setback against Wigan, the North East outfit have managed consecutive victories against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy and then the easy win over Lincoln City.

Sunderland head into the game sitting 8th in the League One standings, although they’re just two points adrift of the play-offs, and a further three behind the automatic promotion places.

But Johnson’s men must improve their wretched home form if they’re to remain in touch with those above them – with Sunderland winning just three of their Stadium of Light games this term.

However, the new manager bounce appears in full flow at present, and judging by the behind the scenes video from training that Sunderland’s official Twitter account posted on Monday evening, the players are clearly enjoying working under the new regime.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Black Cats faithful have been reacting to that video on social media.

Check some of the best below:

🎬 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜… Go behind the scenes, as #SAFC prepare for tomorrow’s game with @AFCWimbledon 🏃‍♂️👇 pic.twitter.com/C0ymv7orYf — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 14, 2020

It looks like the lads are enjoying it more now they seem so much more happier 😁😁🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Kathryn (@kat19771) December 14, 2020

Looking forward tomorrow’s game it’s good to see the players smile on there face. #safc — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) December 14, 2020

It's good see them with a smile on they face — Chippy1977 (@Chippy19772) December 14, 2020

longer video or we riot — Joseph (@jpsleightholme1) December 14, 2020

Good to see the keepers involved in possession games. I suspect under Parky they were on their own hoofing balls from the Academy to the Stadium https://t.co/dpf0UVTXZt — Allan Davis (@davis0688) December 14, 2020

Lee Johnson is definitely the better had coach we needed as he’s actually telling the lads what to do in training and getting involved to show them what to do. Because when Phil Parkinson used to be the manager all he did was stand there and watch them in training https://t.co/plpPtsRC6e — Acacia Cameron-Jude (@acacia_jude) December 14, 2020

Its an odd feeling to be actually looking forward to watching our game tommorrow. Lets hope they don't disappoint #SAFC https://t.co/O0zRgiEmmO — steve (@steve2013) December 14, 2020