“Looks like it might pay off” – Update emerges in Everton’s pursuit of Burnley defender

It seems more and more likely that James Tarkowski will be heading out of the exit door at Burnley this summer and journalist Dean Jones has reported that Everton are prepared to throw money at the player in order to get him to join the club.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones revealed that Frank Lampard is ready to offer much more in terms of weekly wage than any other interested party or the Clarets.

If money talks, then that should likely mean the defender sides with a move back to the Premier League and to Goodison Park over a deal somewhere else.

The defender has been a Clarets mainstay since he helped the side to a Championship title. He’s been prominent for them in the Premier League and his performances have even led to him earning an England call up.

It now appears that the Toffees are indeed desperate to land Tarkowski, with Jones telling Give Me Sport that the club are prepared to offer “£20,000 a week more” than any other club in a bid to get him to commit to a move to Goodison Park. If other teams can’t match it, then they could certainly win the race for his signature.

Speaking about the interest, he said: “It sounds to me like Everton are blowing other sides out of the water in order to sign Tarkowski. They are offering about £20,000 a week more to him than anyone else is. That’s a bold move but one that looks like it might pay off.”

The Verdict

Everton can throw a lot more money at a player than Burnley can now that the Clarets have been relegated down to the Championship and that might work against them.

Tarkowski is certainly a Premier League calibre player and deserves to stay in the top flight. The prospect of staying in the top tier of English football will likely sway the defender and tempt him into a move away from Turf Moor.

If you throw money into the equation too and consider the figures being mentioned by the Toffees, it seems like a no-brainer that the player will end up at Goodison Park next season. It might just be the formality of an official bid that confirms it.

Burnley would do very well to keep hold of Tarkowski now they are back in the Championship but they likely wouldn’t begrudge him departing considering their current circumstances.