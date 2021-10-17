‘Looks like he’s won a competition’ – These Portsmouth fans were not impressed with one man after Rotherham defeat

It was a hugely frustrating day for Portsmouth on Saturday, as they were beaten 4-1 by Rotherham United at The New York Stadium.

Having trailed 1-0 at half time to Michael Smith’s opener, Pompey responded well after half time, equalising through Marcus Harness shortly after the interval.

However, goals from Smith, Richard Wood and Ben Wiles in a seven minute spell around the hour mark would take the game away from Danny Cowley’s side in emphatic style.

Following that spell that put the Millers in charge of the game, Cowley responded by making several substitutions, including the introduction of on-loan Leicester man George Hirst with 20 minutes remaining.

The striker was however, unable to make much of an influence on the game, failing to make much of an impression, and meaning he is now yet to score in ten appearances in all competitions since making the move to Fratton Park.

That is something that did not go unnoticed amongst the Pompey fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many far from impressed with Hirst’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest outing.

Just how desperate we are: Hirst on? 🤷🏻‍♂️#Pompey — Platonov's Pit (@pompeyrascal) October 16, 2021

If George Hirst ever wears a Pompey shirt again I may cry — Joe (@BigGreggerr) October 16, 2021

How is hirst a professional footballer #Pompey — Henry Woolf (@Woolfie_01) October 16, 2021

Hirst looks like he's won a competition to get a run out everytime I've seen him but still gets minutes yet England under 20 international Azeez can't get any #Pompey — Mark Somerset (@mark11s) October 16, 2021

Think we just have to go back to a simple formation of 442 on Tuesday. Have to stop conceding:- Bazunu

Romeo Raggett Ogilvie Brown

Harness Tunni Morrell Reeco

Marquis Curtis Bench of Bass Freeman Williams Ahadme Azeez Thompson Jacobs Basically not Hirst!! #pompey — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) October 16, 2021

@Pompey @solentsport Can someone please ask DC what he sees in Hirst? What an AWFUL forward. A waste of a loan space. Hard to remember a more uninspiring loan player. #Pompey need so much better than that! Lower/Mid table beckons this season with this team and player depth. 👎👎 — TattooedMike (@MikeTattooed) October 16, 2021

Can we send Azeez, Hirst and Ahadme back in Jan? #pompey — Jeff Harris (@jeffharris_665) October 16, 2021