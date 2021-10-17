Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Looks like he’s won a competition’ – These Portsmouth fans were not impressed with one man after Rotherham defeat

Published

22 mins ago

on

It was a hugely frustrating day for Portsmouth on Saturday, as they were beaten 4-1 by Rotherham United at The New York Stadium.

Having trailed 1-0 at half time to Michael Smith’s opener, Pompey responded well after half time, equalising through Marcus Harness shortly after the interval.

However, goals from Smith, Richard Wood and Ben Wiles in a seven minute spell around the hour mark would take the game away from Danny Cowley’s side in emphatic style.

Following that spell that put the Millers in charge of the game, Cowley responded by making several substitutions, including the introduction of on-loan Leicester man George Hirst with 20 minutes remaining.

The striker was however, unable to make much of an influence on the game, failing to make much of an impression, and meaning he is now yet to score in ten appearances in all competitions since making the move to Fratton Park.

That is something that did not go unnoticed amongst the Pompey fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many far from impressed with Hirst’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest outing.


