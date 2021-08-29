‘Looks like he’s going to be amazing’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to latest signing

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The highly-rated 21-year-old joins Rovers on a season-long loan deal, emerging as the third player to put pen-to-paper at Ewood Park this summer.

Starting his youth career with VV Goes and NAC Breda in his homeland, van Hecke made his professional debut for the latter in August 2019, during a 5-1 victory over Helmond Sport.

The Seagulls then swooped in for the young defender in September 2020, but he almost immediately returned to the Netherlands, joining Heerenveen on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old started 28 games for the Eredivisie outfit last season, scoring once and assisting another one during a campaign where the club finished in 12th position.

Prior to that, the promising defender possessed an excellent goalscoring record during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances for NAC Breda, when combining his appearances with the first-team and at U21-level.

van Hecke is yet to make a first-team appearance for The Seagulls yet, but if he is available to secure regular minutes this year, then he has every chance of going on and featuring next year on the south coast.

Here, we take a look at how some Blackburn Rovers fans have reacted to the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke…

I think he’ll be really good. — Bones (@arj0133) August 29, 2021

The Dutch wall 💪 — Chris Moss (@mosstoboy) August 29, 2021

Signings on a Sunday. 🤯 https://t.co/f0i24XZgK4 — Dave Ashton (@DaveAshton4) August 29, 2021

Announce khadra and a striker now — baz (@baz9344) August 29, 2021

Solid loan signing — Scott (@scott_purvis) August 29, 2021

One Hecke of a good signing! Welcome aboard, JP. Happy to have you. — Ben 🇬🇧 (@GiallorossiBlue) August 29, 2021

he just looks like he’s going to be amazing — 𝓉𝑜𝓂 𝒹ì𝒶𝓏🇮🇨 (@brfc_tomm) August 29, 2021

van dijk has pictures of van hecke on his wall — Jack Billington (@JackBillington8) August 29, 2021