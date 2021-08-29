Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Looks like he’s going to be amazing’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to latest signing

Published

3 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The highly-rated 21-year-old joins Rovers on a season-long loan deal, emerging as the third player to put pen-to-paper at Ewood Park this summer.

Starting his youth career with VV Goes and NAC Breda in his homeland, van Hecke made his professional debut for the latter in August 2019, during a 5-1 victory over Helmond Sport.

The Seagulls then swooped in for the young defender in September 2020, but he almost immediately returned to the Netherlands, joining Heerenveen on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old started 28 games for the Eredivisie outfit last season, scoring once and assisting another one during a campaign where the club finished in 12th position.

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25

Blackburn were founded in 1875

Prior to that, the promising defender possessed an excellent goalscoring record during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances for NAC Breda, when combining his appearances with the first-team and at U21-level.

van Hecke is yet to make a first-team appearance for The Seagulls yet, but if he is available to secure regular minutes this year, then he has every chance of going on and featuring next year on the south coast.

Here, we take a look at how some Blackburn Rovers fans have reacted to the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looks like he’s going to be amazing’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to latest signing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: