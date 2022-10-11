“Looks like he’s been playing there for years” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit delivers glowing verdict on emerging player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town secured their third league victory of the season last Sunday in their showdown with Hull City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

One of players who was selected to feature in this particular clash was Etienne Camara who went on to produce an encouraging display against the Tigers.

Huddersfield took the lead in the 29th minute of the game as Camara’s cross was diverted into his own goal by Hull defender Lewie Coyle.

Following the break, the Terriers doubled their advantage as Michal Helik headed home from Danny Ward’s cross.

As a result of this 2-0 victory, Huddersfield are now only two points adrift of Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion in the league standings.

The Terriers will be looking to back up this triumph by securing a positive result in their clash with Preston North End this weekend.

Making reference to Camara, FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has admitted that he has been impressed by the midfielder’s performances this season.

Speaking to FLW about Camara, Rayner said: “He’s exactly the sort of player had we signed him in the summer we’d be raving about now so it’s only right that he gets the plaudits that he is getting.

“He’s come in under difficult circumstances and has looked a natural in the position he’s playing, he looks like he’s been playing there for years.

“He’s calm, self-assured, athletic and there’s every reason to be confident for the future.

“He’s not even the player who is rumoured to be the best of that [academy] bunch, the player who is rumoured to be the best of that bunch is Brahima Diarra.

“So, if Camara is this good, let’s get Diarra in and around the first-team as he was on the bench on Sunday.

“But Camara has been fantastic, he looks really measured, self-assured, good on the ball and athletic as I’ve said, breaking play up.

“It’s looking like we have now found someone who could potentially be the natural successor to Jonathan Hogg in the number six role and that means the future looks bright.

“If we could have a midfield three of Camara, [David] Kasumu and [Jack] Rudoni going forward and those guys can bed in and make that midfield trio their own I think the future looks very optimistic so good news.”

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 KARLAN GRANT HAS PLAYED IN PL HASN'T PLAYED IN PL

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Rayner has lauded Camara as the 19-year-old has shown some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during Huddersfield’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City, Camara helped his side seal all three points in this fixture by making five tackles and four interceptions as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.89.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the coming months, the midfielder could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Mark Fotheringham.

With Huddersfield set to take on Preston on Saturday, it would be somewhat of a shock if Camara is not handed a start at Deepdale.