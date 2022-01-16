Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Looks like he might cut the mustard’ – Many Stoke fans in agreement after attacker’s display in Hull win

Published

1 min ago

on

Stoke City got back to winning ways as they beat Hull City 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. 

The Potters had been without a win in three games, but that was comfortably ended with this convincing display against Grant McCann’s Hull side.

It was a starting XI that raised a few eyebrows as manager Michael O’Neill rang the changes for the game, bringing in debutants Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with another new signing, Lewis Baker, on the bench.

O’Neill also included D’Margio Wright-Phillips, and Tom Ince in starting line up which proved to be inspired as Wright-Phillips was a constant threat and Ince grabbing the second.

Jacob Brown headed Stoke in front in the 22nd minute before Ince sealed the points with a neatly taken finish from the edge of the box.

It was Ince who grabbed the plaudits from Stoke fans though as he made just his 3rd league start of the campaign and scored his third goal of the season.

He played in a central role for the Potters which seemed to get the best out of him as well as giving Stoke an extra creative edge and supporters were quick to acknowledge this.

They praised the attacker after his display on Twitter, here’s what they said.


