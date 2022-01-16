‘Looks like he might cut the mustard’ – Many Stoke fans in agreement after attacker’s display in Hull win

Stoke City got back to winning ways as they beat Hull City 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Potters had been without a win in three games, but that was comfortably ended with this convincing display against Grant McCann’s Hull side.

It was a starting XI that raised a few eyebrows as manager Michael O’Neill rang the changes for the game, bringing in debutants Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with another new signing, Lewis Baker, on the bench.

O’Neill also included D’Margio Wright-Phillips, and Tom Ince in starting line up which proved to be inspired as Wright-Phillips was a constant threat and Ince grabbing the second.

Jacob Brown headed Stoke in front in the 22nd minute before Ince sealed the points with a neatly taken finish from the edge of the box.

It was Ince who grabbed the plaudits from Stoke fans though as he made just his 3rd league start of the campaign and scored his third goal of the season.

Which club did Stoke sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Stoke sign Romaine Sawyers on loan from earlier this season? West Brom West Ham Wolves Newcastle United

He played in a central role for the Potters which seemed to get the best out of him as well as giving Stoke an extra creative edge and supporters were quick to acknowledge this.

They praised the attacker after his display on Twitter, here’s what they said.

Say it quietly, but is Tom Ince actually quite good?… There’s been few players I’ve liked less than him at Stoke, but in this central role he looks excellent. Didn’t want to give him another chance but it looks like he might cut the mustard for us there. — James Bickerton (@Bickstoke) January 16, 2022

Well over the years I have been one of Tom Ince`s strongest critics but fair play to him today. Excellent game with the cherry on top being the wonderful strike for his goal. https://t.co/ytz79xx0mA — Robert Brown (@sussexpotter) January 16, 2022

The de-mothballing of Tom Ince can be considered a modest success too. Incrementally improving in cup and sub cameos, here he was effective bringing the ball forward and took his goal superbly. It’s a short-term fix, but he was an unlikely asset again. — Vrančić! at the Disco (@rob_doolan) January 16, 2022

tom ince has more league goals than messi, jadon sancho, marcus rashford and harry kane this season — Riley 🐁 (@raijli) January 16, 2022

Shout out to tom ince today too. He looked well up for it — Matt (@scfc151) January 16, 2022

Final mention is for Tom Ince who has shown a brilliant attitude of late and put himself in the shop window to either get a move away or a new deal with Stoke. But have we been here before? — Saint Stokie (@saintstokie) January 16, 2022

Fair play to Tom Ince 👏 #SCFC — Lee Harding (@Ashtonstokie1) January 16, 2022

Solid 👌🏻 and that’s all we need to be. Wright-Phillips absolutely quality though and Tom Ince showing the player he is actually capable of being 👏🏻👏🏻. Bonham looked confident too despite a lack of first team action. 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 https://t.co/vSjfliox94 — Shane Hall (@ShaneHall_7) January 16, 2022

Tom Ince putting in a shift. That's like having a new signing. Let's hope he keeps it going. — NigeH64 💙 (@nige_h64) January 16, 2022