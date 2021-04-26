Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Looks like he means business’ – Many Sunderland fans react as club confirm new arrival

7 mins ago

Despite things not going too well on the pitch right now for Sunderland, plans are taking full shape away from it.

The Black Cats looked to be in a prime position for promotion to the Championship after a 12-game unbeaten run, however no wins in their last six matches – including three losses in a row – means that they’re all-but consigned to the play-offs.

Of course if they win their last three games and Peterborough lose their last three then things will be different, but it’ll be a monumental ask.

There’s uncertainty over which league Sunderland will be in next season, but Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ plan to modernise the club is moving forward and a new appointment has been made.

The man to oversee all player incomings to the club has now been announced and as expected it is Stuart Harvey who has taken up the role.

The Northern Irishman arrives after a six-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, where he rose through the club to become their head of recruitment after being at Burnley beforehand.

It is a potentially exciting job for Harvey, who could be in charge of overseeing a number of signings this summer and the budget could be very big should the Black Cats be promoted to the Championship for next season.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

Article title: 'Looks like he means business' – Many Sunderland fans react as club confirm new arrival

