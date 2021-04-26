‘Looks like he means business’ – Many Sunderland fans react as club confirm new arrival

Despite things not going too well on the pitch right now for Sunderland, plans are taking full shape away from it.

The Black Cats looked to be in a prime position for promotion to the Championship after a 12-game unbeaten run, however no wins in their last six matches – including three losses in a row – means that they’re all-but consigned to the play-offs.

Of course if they win their last three games and Peterborough lose their last three then things will be different, but it’ll be a monumental ask.

There’s uncertainty over which league Sunderland will be in next season, but Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ plan to modernise the club is moving forward and a new appointment has been made.

The man to oversee all player incomings to the club has now been announced and as expected it is Stuart Harvey who has taken up the role.

The Northern Irishman arrives after a six-year stint at Blackburn Rovers, where he rose through the club to become their head of recruitment after being at Burnley beforehand.

It is a potentially exciting job for Harvey, who could be in charge of overseeing a number of signings this summer and the budget could be very big should the Black Cats be promoted to the Championship for next season.

The guy that identified Jack Rodwell to move to Rovers in July 2018? That’s got to be a permanent stain in your record? Good luck Stuart but please avoid identifying another Jack Rodwell — Dan Whitehead (@roarvideouk) April 26, 2021

Wishing you all the luck in the world mate. Our recruitment has been abysmal for years and years! Hopefully we sort it out this summer! 🤞🏼 — Glenn (@Glenn_Co6) April 26, 2021

Welcome. Hopefully he can find & recruit some much better players for when we go up. — Paul Peele (@PaulPeele11) April 26, 2021

Mint appointment that — 🇨🇭CMRN🇫🇷 (@CXMRNN) April 26, 2021

Good luck and god speed, your going to be a busy fella. — Neil Grieves (@notch_32) April 26, 2021

Good. We need an entire squad in the summer. — LeBenji (@LeBenjiboo) April 26, 2021

Looks like he means business. 👍🏻 — Adrian Magson (@AdrianMagson) April 26, 2021

welcome to the madhouse — 🇫🇷🇨🇭🍷🥖Hánnáh Bruné🗼🗼 (@brownh1989) April 26, 2021

He’s got a massive job on his hands, massive clear out needed regardless what division we’re in next season https://t.co/XPilgKz7Cs — Jack Gilmore (@15jgilmore) April 26, 2021

He's going to have a busy summer. We need an entirely new squad, regardless of division, next season. https://t.co/P4vSBDy0Ga — Jonny Smith (@OrwiteTreacle) April 26, 2021