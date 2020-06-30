‘Looks like an interesting potential addition’ – Millwall weighing up move for player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Dynamo Dresden defender Linus Wahlqvist upon the expiry of his contract in Germany.

The Lions’ play-off bid has derailed in the last couple of weeks, and Gary Rowett is already likely to have one eye focused on this summer and potential transfer targets.

Wahlqvist has made 55 appearances for Dresden since joining the club in 2018, and he has also made six senior appearances for the Sweden national team.

The 23-year-old can play at centre-half or at right-back, and his contract with the German club is set to expire at the end of the month, meaning that he’d be available to sign for free.

Kicker claim that Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Reading, Leganes and Paderborn are interested in signing the defender, whose future in Germany looks uncertain.

Here, the FLW team discuss Millwall potentially signing the Swedish defender…

George Harbey

Millwall will be looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, and Wahlqvist could be a really useful option for Rowett.

He can play either centre-half or on the right, which would provide the likes of Mahlon Romeo and James Brown with real competition and he would provide cover for the pair.

He’s only 23 so he has plenty of years ahead of him to develop and improve as a player, and he also looks to be really tall and physical which would help him cope with the demands of the Championship.

Millwall aren’t exactly loaded when it comes to finances, so bringing in an exciting player like Wahlqvist for free would be a coup.

George Dagless

Might be.

He’s a young defender that’s physically pretty strong so in that sense he fits a Millwall-type profile but, let’s be honest, it’s hard to say whether he would be a good Lions signing because we’ve not got much to go on in terms of experience in England.

He’s played football in Sweden and is currently at Dynamo Dresden who are at the wrong end of the second tier in Germany, it’s not exactly a glamorous CV.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean he is a bad player and he’s going to be one you don’t break the bank for but I just wonder whether Millwall would be better off going for someone a bit more proven.

Ned Holmes

Wahlqvist looks an interesting potential addition and I like the move from Millwall’s perspective.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Dynamo Dresden but is set to become a free agent at the start of July, so this would be a smart bit of business from the Lions.

Value for money looks set to be more important than ever this summer due to the financial impact of the global crisis.

Wahlqvist’s arrival will give Rowett more options at right-back and provide some competition for Mahlon Romeo, which you would hope will help him take his game to the next level.

At 23, the Swede should only improve over the next few years and this looks to be a signing that could pay dividends in years to come.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt.

Wahlqvist has experience of playing at a relatively high level in Sweden, and he’s also been capped internationally at senior level.

But he has struggled to make a positive impact with German side Dynamo Dresden, as they were relegated into the third tier of German football.

I’m not surprised to hear that he’s got a relegation clause in his contract though, and it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before he departs.

Millwall will be hoping that they can be challenging for a top-six finish this season in the Championship, as you would imagine that would put them ahead of the likes of Reading and Blackburn in the race to land his signature.

His lack of experience in English football will be a concern, but competition for places is never a bad thing, and Millwall could certainly benefit from additional depth at full-back heading towards next year’s campaign.