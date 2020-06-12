‘Looks like an ideal fit’ – Cardiff City weighing up move for 18-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are said to be interested in signing Armand Gnanduillet on a free transfer, as per reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bluebirds will be keen to strengthen this summer, as Neil Harris’ side look to fight for a place in the Championship play-offs ahead of the season’s restart in less than a fortnight’s time.

Gnanduillet is on the lookout for a new club after recently announcing that he will be leaving Blackpool upon the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20, and Cardiff are said to be “one of the contenders” for his signature.

Here, the FLW team discuss Gnanduillet potentially moving to South Wales…

George Dagless

He’d be a Harris signing.

Cardiff will be looking to get back into the Premier League via the play-offs and if they do they won’t be signing him.

However, I don’t think they’ll go up to be honest and Harris will then look to make his mark in the transfer window.

He likes powerful players up front that can cause a real nuisance and with Robert Glatzel not really doing that, a new player could be the way forward.

Gnanduillet is a powerhouse and, on a free, he could be worth a look – though I think Harris would be wise to get in someone else alongside him too.

Ned Holmes

This looks like an ideal fit for me.

The jury remains out on Robert Glatzel and the Bluebirds need more firepower in the final third.

Gnanduillet has really impressed me in League One over the past few seasons and snapping him up on a free represents a great bit of business.

A powerful forward that’s great in the air and has shown himself lethal in front of goal, the 28-year-old could prove a hit in the Championship.

Neil Harris has shown he likes big strikers in the past, so bringing in Gnanduillet would certainly be on-brand.

Jacob Potter

If they’re in the Premier League next season, he isn’t needed.

Gnanduillet has really impressed me with Blackpool this season, and I’m not surprised to see him moving on in the summer.

He’s shown that he’s more than good enough to make the step up to the Championship, and I think there will be a real battle to land his signature.

However, Cardiff already have strong options available to them in attack with Callum Paterson and Robert Glatzel, who I think are better options for Neil Harris at this moment in time.

George Harbey

City definitely need to sign another striker this summer regardless of whichever division they find themselves playing in.

Robert Glatzel has struggled for goals since his move to South Wales, and their joint-leading goalscorer is Callum Paterson who isn’t even an out-and-out striker.

Gnanduillet is a fantastic centre-forward who is Neil Harris’ type of player. He is fantastic in the air, and he would be a shrewd capture for the Bluebirds.

He would bring real aerial threat to the side and that would be a key asset in their team, as most of their players are physical and smart with the ball at their feet.

I do have my doubts over whether he’d be able to replicate this season’s form in the Championship, though.